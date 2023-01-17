A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties

We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.

The Shabby Chick Marketplace, just outside of Glasgow, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Our first stop, just outside of Glasgow, was The Shabby Chick Marketplace. It's been there almost a decade and is full of salvaged items and "pickin" finds. We picked up a couple of mid-century pendant lights. Those are always hard to find.

The Shabby Chick Marketplace, just outside of Glasgow, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Our next stop was The Eatin' Table in Gamaliel. We enjoyed their salad bar, a couple of lunch plates that really hit the spot and were filled up for the rest of our day. The staff was so kind and the whole place just had a really nice vibe. Oh, and their sweet tea! It's worth the extra calories, so good.

The Eatin' Table in Gamaliel, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

The Eatin' Table in Gamaliel, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

We headed toward Tompkinsville from there and stopped by Patterson's Butcher Shop, they've only been open for a couple of years now and we were so impressed. If you know you're heading their way - throw a cooler in the car and take home some fresh cuts of meat for the rest of your week! They raise their own beef, pork and lamb and the shop seems to be right in the middle of their farm - on a very rural one lane road running by Mill Creek.

Patterson's Butcher Shop in Tompkinsville, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

From there we stopped by The Old Mulkey Meetinghouse, but it is only open on the weekends until March so that didn't work out. But if you're in the area, just know it's around.

And finally we drove to Edmonton and enjoyed some milkshakes at Gene's Freeze, which has been serving their hometown since 1958. Just wow. Highly recommend the shakes and have a sneaking suspicion that everything they do is great. They also have a roller rink that they rent out as a venue!! How fun is that?

Gene's Freeze in Edmonton, Kentucky. Definitely try a milkshake. Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Gene's Freeze in Edmonton, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

We also stopped by the fun little square in Edmonton - but it was also the wrong day for visiting their courthouse museum.

Good Luck, Kentucky can be found in between Tompkinsville and Edmonton on Highway 163 Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Oh! And on the way from Tompkinsville to Edmonton, we drove through "Good Luck, Kentucky." That's worth the drive alone, right? You can find it on Highway 163.