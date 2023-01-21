You get a line, I'll get a pole - go with us to Grab, Kentucky

Grab-a-Hook Grill & Pay Lake is located in a little corner of Green County, called Grab. At Grab-a-Hook you can eat breakfast, lunch or dinner, fish, hang out and even shoot some pool. After talking to the owner it's clear that they pride themselves on being a place the entire family can hang out together.

Grab-A-Hook Grill & Paylake Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

We've actually visited twice now, the first time we learned that the owners had traveled to the Gulf of Mexico and brought back 280 pounds of shrimp for a weekend buffet and lunch specials. And we just happened to be arriving on a day when their shrimp po boy was the special of the day.

The shrimp po' boy at Grab-A-Hook Grill & Paylake Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

To say we were shocked to find fresh-from-the-Gulf shrimp at this little spot in Green County would be an understatement - but what an impressive first visit! It sure let us know that they were serious about their food when the owner described cleaning all of those pounds of shrimp to prepare for their buffet. That's quite a commitment. They have a country ham buffet every Thursday night. They also have buffets every Saturday and Sunday with a variety of meat and vegetable options.

Another thing that surprised us was that they are open until 8 pm Sunday through Wednesday during the winter and until 9 pm on Thursday through Saturday. When it's often hard to find night time activities in rural Kentucky, you can't say that about Grab.

Breakfast at Grab-A-Hook Grill & Paylake Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

As you know, when you like a place you tend to return - which we did this week for breakfast. The pancakes where thick and the biscuits and gravy were plated in a way we had never seen before. They first poured gravy on the plate, then added split biscuits on top, then another layer of gravy - kind of like a reverse gravy sandwich?? It was clear they intended you to have plenty of that good white gravy. No skimping.

Under a fishing pavilion at Grab-A-Hook Grill & Paylake Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Their physical address is 2895 Kentucky 1464, Greensburg, Kentucky