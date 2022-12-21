Kentucky Road Trip Gift Ideas: I-65 South

With a good playlist and a hand full of ideas, tickets, and some cash for those individually owned restaurants - time together is a gift! This is our second post of some of our favorite spots, organized by hubs, over this Christmas week to help you build an itinerary worth wrapping to put under the tree! This one includes spots off Exits 2-38 of Interstate 65 in Kentucky.
Destinations to consider:
- The Kentucky Museum on the campus of Western Kentucky University - free to the public
- Visit the Corvette Museum or drive a Corvette at the Motorsports Park
- Grab some farm fresh ice cream & watch the robot milk the cows at Chaney's Dairy Barn
- The Baker Arboretum and Downing Museum - free admission to both - impressive collections of Joe Downing's art, plus temporary collections as well
- The Mint Gaming Hall & Kentucky Downs in Franklin offer seasonal live racing
- Dueling Ground Distillery - we LOVE the Kentucky stories associated with this craft distillery and think you will too.
- Bluegrass Vineyards - sampling and visits available at this Kentucky favorite
Shopping spots:
- Antique / Vintage shopping in Smiths Grove - there are several stores to choose from here
- Downtown Bowling Green - you'll love the beautiful Fountain Square park as well
- Downtown Franklin - one of our favorite downtowns to shop - don't miss the Gallery on the Square
Lodging and more - check out these two tourism commissions:
Comments / 0