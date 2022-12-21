Kentucky Road Trip Gift Ideas: I-65 South

With a good playlist and a hand full of ideas, tickets, and some cash for those individually owned restaurants - time together is a gift! This is our second post of some of our favorite spots, organized by hubs, over this Christmas week to help you build an itinerary worth wrapping to put under the tree! This one includes spots off Exits 2-38 of Interstate 65 in Kentucky.

The Downing Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Destinations to consider:

Antique shopping in Smiths Grove, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Shopping spots:

Antique / Vintage shopping in Smiths Grove - there are several stores to choose from here

Downtown Bowling Green - you'll love the beautiful Fountain Square park as well

Downtown Franklin - one of our favorite downtowns to shop - don't miss the Gallery on the Square

The Gallery on the Square in Downtown Franklin, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Lodging and more - check out these two tourism commissions: