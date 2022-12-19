Kentucky Road-trip Gift Ideas: I-65 Central

Time together is a gift. Especially with a good playlist and a hand full of ideas, tickets, and some cash for those individually owned restaurants (yep some have no card machines.)We'll be posting some of our favorite spots, organized by hubs, over this Christmas week to help you build an itinerary worth wrapping to put under the tree! This one includes spots off Exits 65, 58 and 53 of Interstate 65 in Kentucky.

The Historic Entrance at Mammoth Cave National Park Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

HUB: Horse Cave KOA - the COOLEST lodging around with treehouses, cabins, conestoga wagons and brand new teepees.

The tee-pees at Horse Cave KOA Holiday - located at Exit 58 off Interstate 65 in Kentucky. Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Fun nearby:

Feeding the kangaroos in the Outback at Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo. Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo - the coolest animal park where you can feed kangaroos and have SO many animal encounters, plus tour Mammoth Onyx Cave on the property as well.

the coolest animal park where you can feed kangaroos and have SO many animal encounters, plus tour Mammoth Onyx Cave on the property as well. Dennison's Roadside Market - voted the #1 Farmer's Market in the state of Kentucky for 2022, the Dennison family grows fruits and vegetables in season and carry a variety produce and items from other locals

- voted the #1 Farmer's Market in the state of Kentucky for 2022, the Dennison family grows fruits and vegetables in season and carry a variety produce and items from other locals Dutch Country Safari Park - an amish owned and operated safari! What? Feed camels, zebras, water buffalos and more on this 3/4 mile safari hayride through the park, driven daily by Michael, the owner. Then enjoy their animal encounter areas where you can hand feed a wide variety of smaller animals, including sheep, goats & the tiniest hedgehogs.

Feeding the animals on the hayride at Dutch Country Safari Park. Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

Kentucky Stonehenge - this totally free stop is a replica on the original Stonehenge, built by a former Munfordville mayor in his neighborhood. There is a circle drive for parking - just so you don't feel like you're intruding at someone's house.

- this totally free stop is a replica on the original Stonehenge, built by a former Munfordville mayor in his neighborhood. There is a circle drive for parking - just so you don't feel like you're intruding at someone's house. Dinosaur World - this was surprisingly fun even for adults!! Want to add a quirky addition to your trip that brings out the kid in everyone? This is it.

Dinosaur World in Cave City, Kentucky Photo by kentuckyroadtrips.com

For more info on the area: check out Munfordville Tourism (Exit 65 off I-65), Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism (Exit 58 off I-65) plus Cave City Tourism and Glasgow/Barren County Tourism (Exit 53 off I-65)