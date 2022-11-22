Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky

Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.

A slawburger, fries and a bottle of Ski at Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky kentuckyroadtrips.com

When you go, don't forget the quarters because playing the juke box at Dumas Walker's just feels like a moment you don't want to miss. {Pro tip: the locals love some Elvis - so maybe make a selection or two for them!} Also, while we saw lots of great food being served at the counter, if you're visiting go for the slaw-burger, fries and a bottle of Ski (one of Kentucky's favorite drinks and bottled for decades in Greensburg alone.) Just to prep you, the slaw has a hint of sweet, so it does marry well with the salty of the burger. Delish!

Julia at Mitchell and Edwards in Greensburg, Kentucky kentuckyroadtrips.com

Now, the most surprising moment for us was happening into Mitchell and Edwards. The original owners started the store decades ago and it is now owned by their daughter, Julia. Juila is absolutely in command of ALL the clothing knowledge - she buys every piece in her store and will "pull" what might work for you based on the event and her knowledge of your personal style. When we were there she was getting clothes ready for long time customers who were on their way to shop for a couple of events. Julia's lovely personality made it quick to see why this business has survived and thrived for generations. Their location is 115 North Public Square and their phone number is 270-932-5961. We can't find any place to link you to, so that's the best we have!

The pirate mugs at Glover Station Antique Mall in Greensburg, Kentucky kentuckyroadtrips.com

There's also an adorable tea shop, Glover Station Antique Mall, Brenda's Flower and Crafts and great history, like the oldest courthouse west of the Alleghany Mountains! Plus Cow Days is an annual event that is unique and highly recommended by many. Oh, and they are a designated Kentucky Trail Town too. To find out more about Greensburg, check out the Kentucky Tourism page about them here.

The courthouse in Greensburg is the oldest west of the Alleghany Mountains. kentuckyroadtrips.com

As always, thanks for reading Kentucky Road Trips! Send us messages with suggestions or stories about your own travels through the commonwealth!