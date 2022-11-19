Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewels

Jessamine County - home to Wilmore & Nicholasville is full of great shopping and delicious food for your road-trip!

The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, Kentucky Roadtripzee.com

It's the perfect road-trip excursion from Lexington, offering small shops on a sweet Main Street. Our main meal while in this town came from Luna's Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe - I mean - the name alone draws you in - right? We also hear that Solomon's Porch is a high recommend.

Mother Made Medicine in Wilmore, Kentucky Roadtripzee.com

We shopped all the way up and down the street - purchasing Kentucky made items and inspiringly curated collections of items they just don't make anymore. Granny's Attic was our favorite spot to stop and take it all in. There was SO much to see and it was obvious that their displays were actually "curated works of art" by the family that owns and runs it. Yes, some actually have fine arts degrees - so it's a fun spot to peruse and see what finds they've collected! The kitchen sink display of old dishes - so creative!

Granny's Attic in Wilmore, Kentucky Roadtripzee.com

Granny's Attic in Wilmore, Kentucky Roadtripzee.com

While shopping Main Street we highly recommend a pick up from Drinklings Coffee House, just off Main Street on Rice Street. We tried the Chai and Hot Chocolate when we were there.

Drinklings in Wilmore, Kentucky Roadtripzee.com

Shades of Bluegrass in Wilmore, Kentucky Roadtripzee.com

Rachel's Rose Garden in Wilmore, Kentucky Roadtripzee.com

The Luna Coffee, Wine and Butterfly Cafe in Nicholasville, Kentucky Roadtripzee.com

ALSO in Nicholasville:

- Camp Nelson National Monument: they have a special Luminaria and Memorial Walk each October. You can read more about this monument here.

- Taylor Made Farm: origin of some of the most successful thoroughbreds in racing history. Find out more online.

The luminaria and memorial trail at Camp Nelson National Monument Camp Nelson National Monument

Thanks for reading Kentucky Road Trips!