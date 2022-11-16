Glasgow, KY

The juxtaposition of Glasgow: roots sprinkled with shiny new bits

Rachelle Wright

We love the juxtaposition surrounding Glasgow; the grounded roots of rural life sprinkled with the shiny bits of new cultures. The Glasgow/Barren County vibe works to preserve the best of their collective history, while also trailblazing new paths. They are a perfect old-school modern Kentucky Road-trip destination.

Kentucky Farmer statue in downtown Glasgow, Kentucky.kentuckyroadtrips.com

Want delicious pad Thai? Just head downtown! Need some creamy farm to table cheese or chocolatey whole milk? A scenic drive into the countryside and you can meet the cows that do that. There are two dairies in Barren County that keep local shelves stocked with cheese and milk. Check out Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese and Legacy Dairy when you visit.

Pad Thai at Kanha Kafe in downtown Glasgow, Kentucky.kentuckyroadtrips.com

When you're in Glasgow, make sure you head over to the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. There are so many examples of preserved history to see. From their military exhibits, wildlife habitats and dentist office - it's a fabulous way to explore the past.

Want to happen through some small shops? Antique and vintage stores? Old-school souvenir shops? Glasgow and Barren County - gateway to Mammoth Cave National Park have a plethora of shopping opportunities.

And we would be remiss in not mentioning Barren River Lake State Resort Park, Crystal Onyx Cave, Onyx Cave, Jesse James Riding Stables and Outlaw Cave, Adventures of Mammoth Cave, Dinosaur World, Diamond Caverns, Mammoth Cave Wildlife Museum and more. There really are so many attractions to check out - so many options that everyone can find something to enjoy.

Caverna Grill exhibit at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center in downtown Glasgow, Kentucky.kentuckyroadtrips.com
Roots and Ramble in downtown Glasgow, Kentucky.kentuckyroadtrips.com
Calf at Legacy Dairy in Barren County, Kentucky.kentuckyroadtrips.com
Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese in Barren County, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com

Featured in photos: Glasgow-Barren County KY Tourism, Kanha Kafe, Roots + Ramble, Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese, South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

