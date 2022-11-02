Road-tripping to Bardstown? Here's what we suggest.

We road-tripped to Bardstown and spent about half of an autumn day. We started with a breakfast at Pat's Place at 125 North Third Street. They are open for breakfast and lunch daily, starting at 8 am. As you can tell from this beautiful golden brown pancake, it was an excellent choice.

A pancake at Pat's Place in Bardstown, Kentucky kentuckyroadtrips.com

And of course, any day that starts that good is pretty much guaranteed to track well. After our warm, hearty breakfast we walked about some of the downtown shops and found plenty of gift giving inspiration for the upcoming holidays.Since this trip didn't afford time for a distillery tour, we made sure we stopped by The Blind Pig Bourbon Market. They keep between 480 and 500 varieties of bourbon in stock - so it is a bourbon lovers dream. And this seems like a perfect time to mention that driving into Bardstown the aroma of bourbon mash was thick in the crisp fall air.

The Blind Pig Bourbon Market in Bardstown, Kentucky kentuckyroadtrips.com

We also spent some time on the grounds of My Old Kentucky Home State Park. What a glorious day with the sun shining bright to be there. There is so much rich history connected to this park for all Kentuckians and those just traveling through. We have in the past taken the Christmas Carol tour, which happens throughout the mansion nightly. We have also enjoyed the Stephen Foster Story in the summertime amphitheater near the park.

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown, Kentucky kentuckyroadtrips.com

Thanks for reading about our travels. We appreciate you taking the time to do so. For more on Bardstown, check with their tourism office.