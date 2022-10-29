Elizabethtown, KY

An Afternoon in Elizabethtown

Rachelle Wright

𝗘-𝗧𝗢𝗪𝗡 (if you’re familiar) 

𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒏 (if you’re just getting acquainted)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jviX8_0irANypz00
Papi's Tacos and More in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com

Elizabethtown is Kentucky’s first urban trail town.  It is full of history, delicious food and shops. The Birria tacos from Papi's Tacos and More were specTACOlar! They and the trails around Freeman Lake were probably our fav parts of the day! 

We became acquainted with Elizabethtown's Greenspace Trails years ago when working toward the goal of completing 52 hikes in one year.  We were shocked then that Etown had over 12 miles of trails around the town - with several trail heads and beautiful landscapes. One of our favorite trails was definitely Buffalo Lake, which is an easy 2 miles. Learn more about their trail town options here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yYlF_0irANypz00
The trails around Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com

Elizabethtown's downtown square is now a hopping little spot with shops, restaurants and the local fav coffee shop, Vibe.  There's also the new J.R. Neighbors Restaurant and also The Dreamery, where you can find delish craft gelato.

Etown is also just minutes from Ft. Knox and Lincoln's Birthplace and less than an hour from Mammoth Cave National Park. The Hardin County History Museum is located at 201 West Dixie Avenue and is part of the official Lincoln Trail through Kentucky. This trail traces the roots of Lincoln and his family throughout the Bluegrass State, from the homes of his parents and future wife to Civil War battlefields, sites and museums that preserve the stories and memorabilia from his accomplished life.

Find complete info about about all there is to do at Elizabethtown Tourism

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsWb7_0irANypz00
Sweet Tea and Grace in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Bd9g_0irANypz00
That Cute Little Shop in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com

# Elizabethtown Kentucky# Lincoln# tacos# shopping# trails

Comments / 0

Published by

Rachelle Wright is a farm-based travel enthusiast.

Munfordville, KY
140 followers

