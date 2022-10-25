Owensboro, KY

5 Reasons to visit the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Rachelle Wright

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum reminded us that the sequins, rhinestones, and shine of the steel guitar aren’t the only brilliant things about Bluegrass Music. The museum illuminates the story of talent and clever business strategies that reached the world with twangy melodies and cultural messages.

Here’s five reasons you should visit:

1. Pick a tune for yourself

The “Pickin’ Parlor” is all about getting acquainted with the instruments that give Bluegrass its signature sound. Grab a banjo and pick the strings, strum a steel-topped guitar, then pull the bow across the strings of a fiddle.  The distinct sounds fill the parlor in this immersive experience, so don’t be shy, enjoy making some music - or at least a few Bluegrass sounds for yourself! 

2. Connect your personal timeline with the Bluegrass timeline

The museum is full of fun timeline moments, from the origins of Bluegrass Music all the way through today. You’ll find information on the influence of this genre from Hee Haw to Billy Strings. 

3. Listen to stories & great music 

Admission comes with a headset and “guideless” tour audio device. Simply punch in the numbers on display throughout the museum and the audio guide will give you the rest of the story. 

4.  Catch a show

The live show schedule varies throughout the year, but in the fall they average 1 to 2 live shows a month at the Woodward Theater or their outdoor stage. 

5.  Enjoy the rest of what Owensboro has to offer. 

Do you love BBQ? River front parks?  Public Art? Then Owensboro has more for you to do! Moonlite BBQ, barbecuing since 1949,  is known far and wide for their traditional, hickory-pitted meats. There are also many other delicious spots throughout town.

That info and more can be found at VisitOwensboro.com

