Bransford Family Monument dedicated in Mammoth Cave National Park - five generations of black history honored

The family of Jerry Bransford was honored on October 15 at a ceremony dedicating a monument recognizing 5 generations of service guiding tours at Mammoth Cave National Park. Materson Bransford, an enslaved African American man, was brought to the cave in 1838 and was among the first black guides at Mammoth Cave. The rich history of his family there was interrupted in 1941 when their service as tour guides was ended.

The Bransford family members at the newly dedicated Bransford Monument in Mammoth Cave National Park. Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism

The focus on the family's story was part of a research project by Joy Lyons, a former Western Kentucky University student and Mammoth Cave Park Ranger. Her work led to the identification of a family descendent, Jerry Bransford, who eventually continued the tradition and became a guide in the early 2000s. Bransford has worked alongside a group of Mammoth Cave guides and volunteers to restore the family cemetery (one of 91 in the park) and encourage the recognition of the contributions of the Bransford family and other African American guides with the installation of a monument at the cemetery.

Jerry Bransford at the Bransford Monument in Mammoth Cave National Park. Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism

At the dedication ceremony in the historic Mammoth Cave Baptist Churchyard, Mammoth Cave Superintendent Barclay Trimble and Chief of Interpretation Dave Wyrick shared the history of the family and their contributions. Then the group moved to the cemetery area just off Flint Ridge Road for the unveiling of the monument.

The first of five Bransford generations to lead visitors and explore the cave have been:

First generation: Materson Bransford and Nicholas Bransford

Second Generation: Henry Bransford

Third Generation: Matthew Bransford, William Bransford, Eddie Bransford and Louis Bransford

Fourth Generation: Elzie Bransford, Arthur Bransford, Clifton Bransford and George Bransford

Fifth Generation: Jerry Bransford

Thanks to Sandra Wilson with Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism