3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia

1. Stroll along the beach, swim in the sea
Tybee Island has an easy way - a real island time feel that will have you content to lay on the beach, swim in the surf and walk along the shores. Soak up the relaxation and calm. We used Tybee Island Vacation Rentals and were very pleased with our accommodations and their customer service. Vacations rentals are everywhere on Tybee Island - offering a wide variety of affordability and features that are important to you.
2. Enjoy the art & shopping
Shower off the sand and head into some shops for a little bit of Tybee to take back home! You can stroll along the streets of souvenir shops with an open beverage (not over 16 ounces), one of only a few spots in the nation where you're afforded this opportunity.
One of our favorite art spots were the Irritable Pelican & the row of sweet spots near Seaside Sisters, which includes Gallery 80 on Tybee. The Visit Tybee visitor's center is located conveniently next to the Irritable Pelican so make sure you stop in for info from their insightful staff.
3. Savor the seafood
The seafood!! There are so many restaurants to try on Tybee. Our experiences at Pier 16 and the Sundae Cafe were top notch. Definitely make them two of your choices when on the island. Also, you probably won't get into Sundae Cafe without reservations. Seafood always tastes better at the beach, so enjoy!
