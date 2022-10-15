Tybee Island, GA

3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia

Rachelle Wright

1. Stroll along the beach, swim in the sea

Tybee Island has an easy way - a real island time feel that will have you content to lay on the beach, swim in the surf and walk along the shores. Soak up the relaxation and calm. We used Tybee Island Vacation Rentals and were very pleased with our accommodations and their customer service. Vacations rentals are everywhere on Tybee Island - offering a wide variety of affordability and features that are important to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDafJ_0iZYa0Hj00
Balcony view of the Atlantic from one of the many vacation rentals that can be found on Tybee Island.Rachelle Wright / roadtripzee.com

2. Enjoy the art & shopping

Shower off the sand and head into some shops for a little bit of Tybee to take back home! You can stroll along the streets of souvenir shops with an open beverage (not over 16 ounces), one of only a few spots in the nation where you're afforded this opportunity.

One of our favorite art spots were the Irritable Pelican & the row of sweet spots near Seaside Sisters, which includes Gallery 80 on Tybee. The Visit Tybee visitor's center is located conveniently next to the Irritable Pelican so make sure you stop in for info from their insightful staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whFci_0iZYa0Hj00
Gallery 80 on Tybee Island in Georgia.Rachelle Wright / roadtripzee.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyUo8_0iZYa0Hj00
The Seaside Sisters onTybee Island is in a fun cluster of shops.Rachelle Wright / roadtripzee.com

3. Savor the seafood

The seafood!! There are so many restaurants to try on Tybee. Our experiences at Pier 16 and the Sundae Cafe were top notch. Definitely make them two of your choices when on the island. Also, you probably won't get into Sundae Cafe without reservations. Seafood always tastes better at the beach, so enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBftF_0iZYa0Hj00
The steamer plate at Pier 16 on Tybee Island in Georgia.Rachelle Wright / roadtripzee.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Blh1I_0iZYa0Hj00
Oyster Rockefeller at Sundae Cafe on Tybee Island in Georgia.Rachelle Wright / roadtripzee.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs3yB_0iZYa0Hj00
Whole flounder with sweet chili glaze at the Sundae Cafe on Tybee Island.Rachelle Wright / roadtripzee.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0AlL_0iZYa0Hj00
Sunset on Tybee Island in Georgia.Rachelle Wright / roadtripzee.com

# tybee island# georgia# travel# beach vacation# beach rental

Rachelle Wright is a farm-based travel enthusiast.

Munfordville, KY
98 followers

