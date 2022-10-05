Loretta Lynn's legacy lives on at these destinations

Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee Loretta Lynn's Ranch

Loretta Lynn, our beloved Kentucky story teller, has built a legacy that will live on. If your heart needs to physically feel a bit closer to her, here's some places that you might want to visit.

1. Her Butcher Holler home in Kentucky. Tours begin at Webb's General Store #5, owned by her brother, and located at 1917 Millers Creek Road in Van Lear, Kentucky.

2. The US 23 Country Music Highway Museum, located at 120 Stave Branch in Staffordsville, Kentucky. This museum displays memorabilia from the many US 23 country music stars who call Eastern Kentucky their home. This includes Loretta, Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tom T. Hall and so many more. On Thursdays at 7 pm they have Front Porch Pickin' at the museum.

3. Loretta Lynn's Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee is perhaps the ultimate destination to experience her legacy. There are RV sites and cabins to rent on the property, and your pets are welcomed as well. At the ranch you can visit the Coal Miner's Daughter Museum, the Doll and Fan Museum and even a replica of her beloved Butcher Holler Home. They also host several events each year.

4. Van Lear's Historical Society's Coal Miner's Museum, located at 78 Millers Creek in Van Lear, Kentucky was portrayed in the movie Coal Miner's Daughter. This museum shares the life of the Appalachian coal miner, and even includes a music room.

5. And of course, the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. Loretta first played the Opry in1960 when she was 28 years old. She was inducted in the Hall of Fame 28 years later in 1988.

