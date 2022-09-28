Vintage & Antique shopping in Smiths Grove

27 September 2022 | Shopping

If treasure hunting for vintage and antique items is your thing, then grab your keys and head to Smiths Grove, Kentucky! It's Exit 38 off Interstate 65.

When we went, our first stop was to Main Street Antiques & Collectibles at 133 North Main Street. They have 15,000 square feet of treasure - spanning 5 store fronts on 3 levels! It's seriously impressive and the quality of their items are remarkable. And one interesting thing about them is that they offer layaway and financing. I found this out when I discovered the "perfect" desk - to only find the price tag was actually a layaway tag! (not the early bird on that one)

The owners were pleasant and knowledgable about their items. Even though we left empty handed - we thoroughly enjoy our time looking at everything from tribal masks and antique toy pianos to old gas pumps and mantles.

Our next stop was The Foxhole in the Grove, located at 105 Main Street. This is a mecca for all groovy, Bo-ho, rustic vibers who love time machine finds from the mid-century. A Kentucky classroom, pull-down, wall map? They've got that. A velvet arm chair? Yep, you'll probably find one or two of those as well. You'll love the vibe of this place and the fun staff, who keep the records spinning.

Also in Smiths Grove you'll find Marigold Vintage at 127 South Main Street, The Garden Patch on Main, and Psycho Granny's Quilt Shop at 101 North Main Street.

Want more information about this area? Head to visitbgky.com and caveslakescorvettes.com