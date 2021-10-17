Freelancing Isn't the Way to Get Rich, But That's Okay

Photo by Reynaldo #brigworkz Brigantty from Pexels

Freelancing isn’t always lucrative. Sure, I make 4 figures every month sitting from the comfort of my couch, but I could do a lot better working a normal 9 to 5.

It wouldn’t need to be a swanky job, either.

If you have a bunch of life expenses, freelancing isn’t for you

Let’s be honest here. I’m a recent college graduate, so I barely have any significant life expenses to deal with. I don’t have loans.

I live with my boyfriend, so our rent is split, our groceries are split, and all our fun trips are split. I can get away with making less than $1,500/month in a bad month and still go out to eat a couple of times a week.

Freelancing is unstable. Contracts come and go. If you put in the time and effort, you can eventually build enough income streams to have a steady salary even if one project takes a hit.

However, that will take you quite a while. Freelancing, at least in my experience, takes a while before you see a consistent salary.

What you lack in money you make up for in time

I’ve had a 9 to 5. Granted it was a work-from-home job where I cried every day for two weeks until I quit, but it was a job nonetheless.

Be nice to COVID-19 Contact Tracers, won’t you? They have it rough.

I love freelancing. I wake up at 10:30 AM feeling well-rested and excitedly make myself an egg breakfast, sit on the couch, and write about whatever I want.

My schedule is up to me. Once I am satisfied with the amount of work I’ve put in, I’ll take a large break or be done for the day. I can drop everything and have lunch with my boyfriend when he comes home from work for lunch sometimes.

I don’t need to worry about vacation days. In fact, my mother is about to come to visit me, so I’m writing a backlog of articles to post consistently while she’s here, without needing to be glued to the computer.

I may not make the most money, but I do have the best work-life balance you’ve ever seen, and I love my job. It’s worth it to me.

There’s always the potential for growth

The thing I like about freelancing is there is no set maximum amount of money you can earn. I suppose the same can be said about sales, but I’m not a door-to-door salesperson.

I don’t like speaking, I like writing.

When a new writing website looks promising, I go test it out. I can bring all my articles with me to various sites, whenever I want. I’m always looking for new ways to make money. My salary isn’t set.

If you have the drive, you can grow your freelancing business. It’ll likely take more time than you expect, but you’ll be rewarded if you hang in there.

I want to make it work, and I’m working hard to make that happen.

But not too hard. Otherwise, I’m defeating the purpose of freelancing in the first place. My free time is valuable to me.