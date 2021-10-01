I Strengthen My Relationship by Keeping My Promises

Rachel Yerks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtRGO_0cDXFUTW00
Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV from Pexels

One of the hallmarks of a good relationship is trust. Trust is typically thought of in the sense of being able to talk to your partner about private matters, and to feel secure with them and believe they won't cheat on you.

However, I think keeping your word is equally as important. I trust my partner to keep his word, and I keep mine. The way I think of "keeping my word" may seem strange to people, but it's kept our relationship healthy.

1. I only say I'll do something if I can follow through

If I say I'll do the laundry tomorrow, I'll do it tomorrow. I don't wait around and do it three days later. I'm very careful with my wording, but I try not to do it in a tricky way. If I can't do the laundry tomorrow, I'll say I'm busy and I'll try to get to it soon. Laundry is just one example, but it's the same when stating you'll pick something up, get a task done, or plan a date night.

It's okay if you can't or don't want to do something, but don't act as if you will do it. Be honest with yourself and your partner, and things will go smoother.

2. Don't revoke a favor without letting them know

Expecting unspoken things from your partner is wrong, but some things you can expect. My partner does the dishes and I do the laundry. These are our agreed-upon assigned chores. Sometimes we take a long time to do them, but when asked we both get them done.

The other thing I do is haircuts. My boyfriend only gets haircuts from me, and occasionally from his mother when he goes home. I can do a pretty good job and it saves him time and money. I'm happy to do it, and I'm always happy to do it. If he wanted a haircut and I suddenly am no longer willing to do haircuts without telling him, I think of that as breaking my word. I'd be inconveniencing him for no reason. Why would anyone do that?

I agreed to give haircuts a long time ago, and I'm still happy to do a haircut every couple of weeks. If something one party does consistently for the other party suddenly stops without warning, I think that's a bit rude. Obviously, if it's something you don't like doing, don't do it. If it's something like a haircut and they need to find a replacement, give your partner a bit of notice.

Final Thoughts

Keeping your word is another way to treat others the way you want to be treated. It helps to build trust and makes you a dependable person, which I believe are both very important in a relationship. I do my best to keep my word in my relationship, and my partner does the same. It makes everything run a bit smoother for us because we know we can depend on each other.

Wanting to keep your word will also free up your schedule if you find yourself constantly committing to tasks and then later ditching. You won't be able to commit to everything if you force yourself to actually keep those commitments.

Prioritize your relationship by keeping your promises to your significant other. Do your half of the housework, too!

