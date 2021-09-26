Ledo Pizza - Good Party Pizza - Owings Mills, MD

Photo by Rachel Yerks

As someone who is new to the area, I am always looking for a good pizza place to frequent. My boyfriend and I recently held our housewarming party and decided to try out Ledo Pizza. We weren't looking for the holy grail of pizza, instead, we looked for something quick, greasy, and shareable.

We settled on the 8-inch Hawaiian Pizza for $9.97 and the 18-inch Sweet Baby-Q Chicken Pizza for $23.46. Including tax, our total came to $35.44. They do offer delivery and curbside services, but since we were in the area we walked in and picked up the pizzas at the restaurant.

Our Review Of The Pizzas

The pizza itself was scalding hot, fresh right out of the oven. They are prepared as squares of dough, not circles. For the five of us, we should not have ordered so much pizza. The 18-inch pizza alone was definitely too much for the five of us. I'd recommend getting a couple of the smaller pizzas and not bothering to spring for a bigger one. It's a lot of food.

The overall favorite pizza at the party was the Hawaiian Pizza. The pineapple was fresh and the ham was flavorful. It had just the right amount of tomato sauce. We demolished that pizza. The other pizza, Sweet Baby-Q Chicken, was yummy, but it was a lot to handle. It was a very wet pizza, with lots of BBQ sauce everywhere. From what we could tell, they replaced the tomato sauce in the pizza with barbeque sauce. It had plenty of standard chicken pieces embedded in the cheese, and it had bacon all over it. They really were incredibly generous with the bacon.

If you're looking for a casual party pizza to munch on along with drinks, brownies, banana bread, and the like, Ledo Pizza is a great option. It's your typical, greasy pizza. It's flavorful and fills you up. I wouldn't say the pizza would win a best in Maryland award or anything, but it's pretty good for a party snack.

Final Thoughts

Ledo Pizza served us well. For the price, we had plenty of food to serve five people and then had nearly a dozen squares of pizza to eat as leftovers the next day. The pizza is a good party pizza, tasty, greasy, and filling. All our guests enjoyed it. I wouldn't say this place ranks on my personal best pizzas list, but it will do for a large gathering in a pinch.

