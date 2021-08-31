Reisterstown, MD

The Cow - Ice Cream & Italian Ice in Reisterstown, MD

Rachel Yerks

Photo by Rachel Yerks

The Cow is an ice cream shop in Reisterstown, Maryland. We recently went to try out their vanilla custard in order to compare it to Rita's Italian Ice's custard to determine if we needed to switch locations.

This place is a town favorite, with the line reaching over twenty people during our time there. As we were only behind a handful of people in our position in line, we had to wait around fifteen minutes. I'd imagine most of the people in the back spent 30-45 minutes waiting, which means the ice cream had to be good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoZFQ_0bilnEhW00
Photo by Rachel Yerks

When we got to the counter, we could choose between sundaes, Italian ice, gelati, concrete, floats, a banana split, frozen custard, frozen yogurt, or shakes. We both thought the Brownie Blast sundae looked the best, with a fresh-baked brownie, hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, and a cherry. It was $4.99 per sundae, which we thought was reasonable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16usK3_0bilnEhW00
Photo by Rachel Yerks

I have to say, when we got our sundaes we were rather disappointed not to receive a whole brownie and instead received little brownie bites sprinkled throughout our cups. I suppose "a fresh baked brownie" doesn't mean it'll all be in one piece, but we thought the sign was a little misleading.

The brownie bites themselves were good, though. The custard is what let us down, flavor-wise. We thought Rita's was much better and more creamy. The fudge was also stuck all the way down at the bottom of the dishes, so it felt more like brownies and bland custard than a sundae.

I do have to commend them on their price points. $4.99 for a sundae of that size is a great deal. We were pleased we got to try the sundae at such a deal, even if it wasn't our favorite.

Don't get me wrong, the custard is good, but it just wasn't hitting the spot for us.

Clearly, there are dozens of locals who disagree, and you should still give The Cow a shot when you're visiting the area.

The Cow has locations in Reisterstown, MD, and Westminster, MD. They are a local business and if you're getting your ice cream from a chain, you should give this place a try instead. It's far better to spend your money here if you enjoy their ice cream.

Unfortunately, Rita's is still #1 in our book. Do you know of any custard places in Maryland we should try?

