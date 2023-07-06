Portland, ME

Fireworks Attack Leads to Multiple Arrests at Kennedy Park

Rachel Perkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMRgH_0nIDkxjW00
Photo byAlexander KaganonUnsplash

Portland law enforcement apprehended eight individuals after fireworks were launched at officers during a chaotic scene near Kennedy Park on Wednesday evening. The crowd, reported to have been setting off fireworks and directing them at passing vehicles, was eventually dispersed through the use of pepper balls.

An Explosive Situation

Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:35 p.m. upon receiving reports of a group launching fireworks and targeting passing cars, stated Interim Police Chief Robert Martin. As the situation escalated, members of the group began to hurl projectiles at the responding officers, prompting them to deploy pepper balls to halt the assault.

"I am proud of the work done by our officers," praised Martin. "They have been subjected to attacks like these over the past few years during the Fourth of July celebrations and it is unacceptable. These fireworks have the potential to cause serious injury and death and we are again fortunate that no civilians or officers were injured."

Crowd Control with Pepper Balls

Law enforcement fired pepper balls — non-lethal, plastic projectiles loaded with a powder that irritates the eyes and respiratory system when inhaled — at nearby walls and the ground. This tactic was used to create a widespread effect, forcing the crowd to disperse.

After more than an hour of facing the fiery assault, the crowd finally began to retreat, allowing the police to make a number of arrests. Among those apprehended were several juveniles, alongside Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, Nathanael Mawika, 18, and Mohamed Artan, 19, who were all charged with varying offenses, ranging from obstructing government administration to failure to disperse and refusal to submit to arrest.

A Repeated Offense

This marks the fourth consecutive year that police have faced such firework assaults around the Fourth of July in Kennedy Park. Alarmingly, a similar event last year resulted in a 35-year-old Portland man being shot and assaulted during the chaos. The repeated incidents are a concerning pattern, leading local residents and law enforcement alike to call for more effective preventive measures during holiday celebrations.

Source: Portland Press Herald

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Firework assault# Fourth of July# Public safety# Crime# Kennedy Park

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 7

Published by

I'm an avid reader and writer. I spend most of my time in Florida and Maine and write about the unique qualities that make each of them so special as well as news that makes an impact on our community.

Brewer, ME
6K followers

More from Rachel Perkins

Somerset County, ME

Maine Detective Sues Gun Manufacturer When His Holstered Gun Fires on it's Own

In a bid to challenge what he alleges to be a grave safety flaw, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Detective David Cole is taking a bold step by suing New Hampshire gun manufacturer Sig Sauer Inc. Detective Cole, 40, was injured while executing a search warrant in May 2022 when his holstered P320 striker-fired pistol discharged unexpectedly.

Read full story
24 comments
Maine State

New Legislation to Improve the Lives of Maine's Senior Citizens

Maine’s aged residents on fixed incomes are about to get a significant boost to their wallets next year, thanks to a new law passed by the state legislature. The Medicare Savings Program is set to expand, raising the income eligibility from 185% of the federal poverty level to a more accommodating 250%, and abolishing the contentious asset test.

Read full story
8 comments
Neptune Beach, FL

High Tides on Neptune Beach: The Crazy Discovery That Has Everyone Talking

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Saturday morning on Neptune Beach, near Florida Boulevard, saw a different kind of flotsam wash ashore. Not the usual assortment of shells, driftwood, or seaweed, but an unusual amount of marijuana.

Read full story
8 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound Leaves Miami-Dade Police Director in Critical Condition

In a shocking turn of events, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition after shooting himself in an attempted suicide on Sunday night, authorities reported. Suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the 52-year-old underwent surgery and remains under constant watch.

Read full story
10 comments
Maine State

Are You Ready for the Hottest Days in Maine's History? Tips to Survive the Scorch

As July reaches its end, Maine finds itself in the midst of a record-breaking heatwave. For an unparalleled 25 consecutive days, the low temperature in the Portland area has stayed above 60 degrees, a phenomenon not witnessed since record-keeping began in 1940. The heat record previously set in 1988 has crumbled under the relentless summer sun.

Read full story
10 comments
Steuben, ME

Steuben, Maine Grapples with Young Lobsterman's Mysterious Disappearance

In a heartbreaking turn of events, authorities have halted the search for Tylar Michaud, an 18-year-old lobsterman from Steuben, Maine. Michaud's boat, the Top Gun, was found deserted, and the young fisherman has not been seen since he went out to set his traps near Petit Manan Point on Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Maine Welcomes President Biden for Investing in America Visit This Week

Maine prepares for a presidential visit this Friday, as President Joe Biden plans to travel to the Pine Tree State, according to an itinerary shared with White House pool reporters. The details of the visit, however, remain shrouded in a thick fog as the White House officials have not yet revealed where exactly the President will go or what his engagements will be.

Read full story
76 comments
Rockland, ME

Juvenile Crime Wave Hits Rockland! What's the Town's Next Move?

A concerning surge in juvenile crime has swept through the town of Rockland, Maine, with instances of theft, assaults, and arson all being committed by minors. The town's officials and residents are now grappling with the question of how to address this disturbing trend effectively.

Read full story
16 comments
Bangor, ME

Bangor Woman's Cunning Scheme: A Four-Year, Thousand-Dollar Theft from Her Employer

A Bangor, Maine woman found herself on the wrong side of the law as she admitted in court on Thursday to pilfering a hefty sum from her employer, a tribal organization, over a period of nearly four years.

Read full story
6 comments
Maine State

The Hot News from Maine: Gov. Mills Announces Massive Heat Pump Target

In a significant stride toward energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, Governor Janet Mills has updated Maine's heat pump installation benchmark, setting an ambitious goal of adding 175,000 more heat pumps across the state by 2027.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

Defending Childhood: Insights Into Florida's New Education Policies on the Verge of Approval

Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is poised to introduce new regulations that could potentially reshape the educational landscape of the state. The rules, encompassing the use of pronouns and bathroom choices in schools, are scheduled for approval at a meeting led by the FDOE in Orlando.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Benefits from Slavery? The Shocking New Teachings in Florida Schools

In a contentious move that has sparked nationwide debate, Florida’s public schools will now teach students that some Black people benefited from slavery because it taught them useful skills. The Florida State Board of Education's approval of these new African American history standards has ignited an uproar from education advocates and teachers' unions.

Read full story
68 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis vs. Bud Light: A Battle Brewing Over Pension Fund Losses

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched an investigation into beverage titan Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the company behind Bud Light. The investigation comes after the firm's stock prices plummeted, dealing a blow to Florida's pension fund amid a conservative-led boycott earlier this year.

Read full story
36 comments
Maine State

Social Media's Dark Side: Fueling Maine's Opioid Crisis

PORTLAND, Maine — In a stark reminder of the deadly realities plaguing our communities, U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee of the District of Maine revealed that social media has evolved into a "vital tool" in the illicit drug trade. Speaking at the 5th Annual Opioid Response Summit in Portland on Thursday, McElwee called on the federal law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts in curbing this deadly, digital trend.

Read full story
8 comments
Mount Desert, ME

Arrested for Free Speech? Protestor Files Lawsuit Against Maine Police

Mount Desert, Maine is embroiled in controversy as Eli Durand-McDonnell, a demonstrator arrested outside the residence of conservative legal activist Leonard Leo, asserts that the police infringed on his First Amendment rights.

Read full story
14 comments
Maine State

Governor Mills’ Million Dollar Plan to Tackle Maine's Opioid Crisis: Will it Work?

A Prolific Summit Amidst A Heartrending Opioid Epidemic. Maine Governor Janet Mills convened the state's fifth annual opioid response summit at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena, drawing together a diverse group of 1,400 policymakers, professionals, and community members. All are united by a common, urgent goal: to counteract an opioid crisis that claims approximately a dozen lives in the state every week.

Read full story
16 comments
Maine State

Are You Renting in Maine? This New Law Could Save Your Budget

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Rising costs of living are a fact of life, and in Maine, the rental market has not been exempt from this reality. However, Governor Janet Mills has provided Maine tenants with a significant boost by signing into law a bill that requires landlords to extend their notice period when planning substantial rent increases. The law, slated to take effect on October 4, is seen as a necessary step towards providing tenants with greater financial stability and breathing room in their budgeting.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Federal Lawsuit Over Convicted Felon Voter Eligibility Takes Aim at Florida and Gov. DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and local elections officials are facing a federal lawsuit, filed by the group instrumental in the restoration of voting rights for most previously convicted felons in the Sunshine State. The lawsuit claims that the governor and his Republican allies have established a complex and intimidating system aimed at deterring these citizens from exercising their right to vote.

Read full story
98 comments
Florida City, FL

Chaos in Florida City: Terrifying Walmart Shooting Leaves One Dead

A regular Wednesday afternoon turned into a scene of terror at the Walmart store in Florida City, when a shooting erupted that left one person dead and others injured. The incident, which brought massive police and fire rescue response to the Walmart located at 33501 S. Dixie Highway, cast a pall of shock and fear over the community.

Read full story

Vintage Car Lovers Unite: Epic Car-B-Que Bash in Seal Cove

Gear up for a memorable day of cars, cuisine, and celebration as the Seal Cove Auto Museum marks its milestone 60th anniversary. The museum is set to host its third Car-B-Que, a popular event that blends a unique car show with a delightful barbecue, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy