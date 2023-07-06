Fireworks Attack Leads to Multiple Arrests at Kennedy Park

Photo by Alexander Kagan on Unsplash

Portland law enforcement apprehended eight individuals after fireworks were launched at officers during a chaotic scene near Kennedy Park on Wednesday evening. The crowd, reported to have been setting off fireworks and directing them at passing vehicles, was eventually dispersed through the use of pepper balls.

An Explosive Situation

Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:35 p.m. upon receiving reports of a group launching fireworks and targeting passing cars, stated Interim Police Chief Robert Martin. As the situation escalated, members of the group began to hurl projectiles at the responding officers, prompting them to deploy pepper balls to halt the assault.

"I am proud of the work done by our officers," praised Martin. "They have been subjected to attacks like these over the past few years during the Fourth of July celebrations and it is unacceptable. These fireworks have the potential to cause serious injury and death and we are again fortunate that no civilians or officers were injured."

Crowd Control with Pepper Balls

Law enforcement fired pepper balls — non-lethal, plastic projectiles loaded with a powder that irritates the eyes and respiratory system when inhaled — at nearby walls and the ground. This tactic was used to create a widespread effect, forcing the crowd to disperse.

After more than an hour of facing the fiery assault, the crowd finally began to retreat, allowing the police to make a number of arrests. Among those apprehended were several juveniles, alongside Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, Nathanael Mawika, 18, and Mohamed Artan, 19, who were all charged with varying offenses, ranging from obstructing government administration to failure to disperse and refusal to submit to arrest.

A Repeated Offense

This marks the fourth consecutive year that police have faced such firework assaults around the Fourth of July in Kennedy Park. Alarmingly, a similar event last year resulted in a 35-year-old Portland man being shot and assaulted during the chaos. The repeated incidents are a concerning pattern, leading local residents and law enforcement alike to call for more effective preventive measures during holiday celebrations.

Source: Portland Press Herald