10-Year-Old Maine Student Arrested for Bringing Gun to School: How to Talk to Your Children About Gun Violence

On Friday, March 10th, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 10-year-old student of Monroe Elementary School had been arrested for bringing a gun to school. While the details of the arrest have not been released, the case is currently under investigation. We know that nobody was hurt and the police arrived at the school a little before 9 AM on Friday after they received a call that a student had a firearm.

It is unknown whether the student was threatening others with the gun or if they just brought it to school to show their friends. However, the fact that the child was arrested is a serious indication of their actions. School gun violence is a frightening reality that parents worry about every day. However, it's essential to remember that children can also experience fear and anxiety.

As a parent, there are steps you can take to help prepare your child in the event of gun violence at their school. Here are some ways to help your child feel safer and more prepared:

Discuss safety protocols: Talk to your child about the safety protocols in place at their school, such as lockdowns or evacuations. Make sure they understand what these procedures entail and why they are necessary. It's important to emphasize that these procedures are in place to keep them safe. Teach them to listen to authority figures: Emphasize the importance of following directions from teachers and other authority figures during an emergency. Remind them that these people are there to keep them safe and that they should listen to their instructions. Practice emergency drills at home: You can practice emergency drills with your child at home to help them become more familiar with the procedures. For example, you can practice a "lockdown" drill where your child would practice hiding in a safe place and staying quiet until it's safe to come out. Encourage them to speak up: If your child sees or hears something suspicious or concerning, encourage them to speak up and tell a teacher or other authority figure. Remind them that it's important to report any concerns, no matter how small.

It's crucial to remember that talking to your child about gun violence can be challenging, but it's necessary to be honest and open with them. By taking these steps, you can help prepare your child for an emergency and give them the tools they need to stay safe. Remember to seek professional help if your child is struggling with anxiety or any other emotional issues related to gun violence.

