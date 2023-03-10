Working Parents Fight Back Against School's Early Release Plan

Children Photo by Izzy Park on Unsplash

The Mount Desert Island Regional School System has been working on a plan to release elementary school students 90 minutes early on 24 of the 36 Wednesdays in the school year. This proposal was created in order for teachers to have time to create a “multi-tiered system of supports” to better meet students’ needs.

The proposal has been denied at least for this year due to parents' strong opposition of the plan. Parents voiced their concern that their children would lose too much instructional time. It also creates a problem for working parents who are unable to leave work 90 minutes early every Wednesday.

While the school system’s aim to provide the best education for children is commendable, it is important that any proposed changes to the school calendar take into account the needs of parents and the wider community.

One solution could be to call for volunteers from the community to take the children on field trips or teach them various activities in the school gym. This would ensure that children are engaged in constructive activities and not just leaving school early to spend an extra 90 minutes in front of the television.

Another solution could be to utilize the students of the College of the Atlantic's Education program. These college students could earn valuable field experience by developing and hosting 90-minute programs for the children to take part in.

It will certainly take some extra time and effort, but by engaging with the community, the school system can find creative solutions that ensure children are safely supervised and engaged in productive activities that enhance their education and development.

Source: https://www.mdislander.com/news/education/early-release-plan-scrapped/article_a1e20014-bd29-11ed-a5de-f3d4d7d1b54b.html

