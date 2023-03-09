Is Swatting a Felony? Maine May Soon Say Yes

Rachel Perkins

Police carPhoto byMatt PopovichonUnsplash

Swatting is a dangerous and illegal prank where someone makes a fake emergency call to the police, often claiming there is a violent crime in progress at a public location. The goal is to get a SWAT team or other heavily armed police force to respond to the scene, often causing chaos and danger for anyone nearby.

In the wake of the swatting hoax that impacted 16 communities, including Portland, some lawmakers in Maine are pushing for a bill that makes swatting a class C felony. This would update the state's current false public alarm law, which hasn't changed in nearly five decades. If passed, people calling an emergency communications center or 911 to report fake information that generates an emergency response would be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Currently swatting is considered a class D crime which is punishable by up to 364 days in prison and a $2,000 fine. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maine testified against the passing of the bill that increases the punishment. They stated that the current law is sufficient enough and that making swatting a felony wouldn't stop it from happening.

ACLU of Maine Policy Counsel Michael Kebede commented that better investments in mental health would be more effective in lowering swatting calls. Kebede also stated, "I understand there is an extraordinary amount of grief and trauma attached to the false public alarms that have happened ... but the drive to turn this Class D crime into a Class C crime is an excessive reaction to that level of trauma."

Many believe that updating the state's current false public alarm law would send a strong message that such behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. It would also serve as a deterrent to those who might consider engaging in such activities. Knowing that they could face serious consequences if caught could dissuade individuals from making false reports of crimes. As far as the bill being too harsh, an easy way to not be affected by it is to not do the crime.

This is a necessary step towards curbing the dangerous trend of swatting and fake threats that have become all too common in our society. Making a false report of a crime that leads to an evacuation, shutdown, or lockdown is not a harmless prank; it is a serious offense that can put innocent lives at risk, cause panic and anxiety, and waste valuable resources that could be better used to respond to real emergencies.

What are your thoughts? Could this bill lower the number of fake emergencies that are called in each year? Is the proposed bill too harsh or not harsh enough?

Source: https://www.ems1.com/legal/articles/maine-bill-calls-for-harsher-penalties-for-school-shooting-hoaxes-8IFoD8Un498rgxWq/

# safety# crime# schools# terrorism# Portland maine

Comments / 9

