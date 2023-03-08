Without Water for Weeks: Wiscasset Mobile Home Park Residents Speak Out

Water Photo by SHTTEFAN on Unsplash

We often don't appreciate our modern-day conveniences until we have to do without them for an extended period of time. When we lose power for over 24 hours there's an immense sense of joy when the lights come back on. Running water is another modern luxury we all take for granted. That's not the case anymore for the residents of the 31-unit Whippoorwill Hill Mobile Home Park in Wiscasset, who have been without water for almost a month.

The real estate management company for the mobile home park has provided two packages of bottled water to each home but residents are still unable to shower, do laundry, dishes, or flush the toilet. Many residents are resorting to melting snow in order to accomplish these basic needs.

The management company, Maine Real Estate Management, has not been forthcoming with information about the situation. It was noted that the problem is due to a well water shortage but residents have been left in the dark about what is being done to resolve the issue, and some have even been told to take their complaints to the owner of the property as the management company simply collects the rent.

It is also worth noting that the added expenses that residents are incurring as a result of this situation, such as buying bottled water or water dispensers, are a significant burden. Rent is still due, even though the residents have been without water for a month, and it is not clear whether any discounts will be offered.

As of right now, it's reported that the water has been restored to all but one home. However, some residents noted that the water initially came out of the faucet black and they don't yet feel confident that it is safe to consume.

Source: "Midcoast Wiscasset mobile home park residents weeks without water, boil well supply" by WGME, https://wgme.com/news/local/midcoast-wiscasset-mobile-home-park-residents-weeks-without-water-boil-well-supply .

