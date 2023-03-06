How an Early Release Plan Could Improve Student Outcomes for Years to Come

Children in classroom Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash on Unsplash

The Mount Desert Island Regional School System board is considering a proposal that would see elementary school students released 90 minutes early on 24 Wednesdays in the next academic year. Some parents are concerned about the impact this will have on their children's learning, not to mention the scheduling conflicts for working parents to find child care during these early release days. Supporters of the proposal see it as a necessary measure to improve education quality for children who need it the most.

The proposal seeks to give teachers the time to prepare for the introduction of a "multi-tiered system of supports" (MTSS) that addresses the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of all students. The MTSS framework provides universal support to all students (Tier 1), targeted support to those who need additional assistance (Tier 2), and intensive support to those who require more significant interventions (Tier 3).

While the proposal may seem like an inconvenience to many, it is important to recognize the benefits it could bring in the long run. By providing specialized instruction for students who need extra help, the MTSS approach has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of children who may have previously fallen through the cracks.

It is important to note that the MTSS framework is designed to minimize the number of students who require special education. With better-targeted interventions and stronger classroom instruction, the goal is to meet the needs of students in Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruction. Teachers will also have the time to develop plans to help high-achieving students who need more challenging work.

While the proposal may result in children losing a couple of hours of school, the trade-off will be worth it in the long run if teachers are successful in developing specialized instruction for children who need extra help. It is important to support teachers as they implement the MTSS framework to ensure that every child receives the education they need to succeed. As a community, we must prioritize education as a crucial investment in our children's future and work together to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Source: https://www.mdislander.com/news/education/early-release-plan-goes-to-school-board/article_9d1ae3ee-b6ca-11ed-be94-339629d517bc.html

