Medomak Valley High School's "Why You Matter" Program Goes Viral

Friends embracing Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash on Unsplash

The #WhyYouMatter program at Medomak Valley High School is an amazing initiative that's promoting self-awareness and positive self-image among students and staff. Led by art educator Brooke Holland and volunteer Mr. Santheson, the program is all about taking photos of people while they think about why they matter and sharing it with the wider community. It's a great way to remind everyone in the school community of the importance of mental health and the positive impact that each person can make.

The program is particularly important in the current times of the COVID-19 pandemic when students' mental health and well-being have been severely impacted. By creating a safe and supportive environment, the program encourages students to recognize their self-worth and to feel confident in their ability to make a positive difference in the world.

One of the things that make the #WhyYouMatter program stand out is its emphasis on community and inclusivity. It involves everyone in the school community, regardless of grade or social group, and highlights the importance of recognizing that everyone has something unique and valuable to offer. This creates a sense of unity and belonging, which is vital for promoting positive mental health outcomes.

Moreover, the program provides a platform for individuals to express themselves creatively. By taking part in the program, students are encouraged to think creatively and to explore their artistic talents, which is an excellent way to promote self-expression, build resilience, and promote positive mental health outcomes.

Overall, the #WhyYouMatter program is a wonderful initiative that's promoting self-awareness, community, and creativity among students and staff at Medomak Valley High School. It's an excellent way to help everyone in the school community recognize their self-worth, feel supported, and make a positive impact on the world.