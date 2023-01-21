Join the Quest to Preserve the Legacy of Stone Barn Farm

Farm Photo by Cody Nottingham on Unsplash on Unsplash

The Stone Barn Farm in Bar Harbor, Maine is a beloved piece of local history and community. Owned by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, the farm is home to 128 acres of wildlife, scenery, and history. Jennifer Fortier Ayrey, an Ellsworth native who now lives in Washington state, has fond childhood memories of visiting her grandparents, Harry and Cindy Owen, who once lived at the farm. She is now embarking on a journey to create a book in honor of her grandparents filled with tales of the property. Ayrey will spend this year documenting stories from friends, neighbors, visitors, and passersby who have something to say about the barn, the fields, or the people that tended them.

Each building at the Stone Barn Farm holds a unique and fascinating history. The farmhouse and carriage house was built in the late 1800s by a man named Thomas Paine, and then in the early 1900s the property was acquired by the Shea brothers, a talented masonry duo who built the stone barn to display their skills. In 1963, the Owens purchased the property for $17,000 and made it their home, where Harry worked as a teacher and Cindy as a registered nurse. They tended the land, growing vegetables and raising goats and chickens. In the 90s, Harry's sunflowers drew in many visitors and photographers, further solidifying the farm's reputation as a picturesque and beloved landmark.

Today, visitors to Stone Barn Farm can embark on a journey of discovery as they traverse the 2-mile trail system that winds through the forest and alongside Northeast Creek. In the winter, the preserve transforms into a winter wonderland, perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Year-round, bird watchers can delight in observing the diverse avian population that calls the farm home.

For Jennifer Fortier Ayrey, her relationship with the farm is a mix of emotions. It's where she spent her childhood weekends and where she got married, but now that it's no longer in her family, it's comforting to know that it will be protected and preserved under the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

Stone Barn Farm holds a special place in the hearts of many, and Ayrey's project aims to capture and preserve the memories, stories, and history associated with this beloved landmark. Her call for photographs, stories, art, and letters about the Stone Barn Farm and those whose lives it has touched is an opportunity for the community to come together and ensure that the legacy of this farm will be remembered for generations to come. It's not just about preserving a historic site, but also preserving the memories, emotions, and connection that people have with it.

Don't miss the opportunity to share your personal stories and memories of Stone Barn Farm! Visit www.stonebarnfarmstories.com to submit your contribution and be a part of preserving this beloved landmark's legacy.