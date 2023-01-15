Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot

On January 14th at around 10 p.m., a man from Brewer was arrested by Bangor police after an abduction was reported in the parking lot of a Target. Witnesses notified the police that they saw the man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van. The van left the parking lot and the witnesses followed it, providing updates to the police on its location until they lost sight of it when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie. The police located and stopped the van, driven by Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer on I-95 and I-395 near Exit 2. Cooper was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail. He is facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Bangor Fire Department Rescue.

It's a chilling thought to consider that an abduction could happen in a seemingly safe place like a Target parking lot in Bangor, Maine. However, this recent incident serves as a reminder that it's important to stay vigilant and aware of our surroundings, no matter where we are.

While Bangor may be considered a relatively safe city compared to others, it's important to remember that danger can strike anywhere. This is why it's crucial for individuals to have a plan in place in case of an emergency, such as being forced into a vehicle.

Here are a few tips on how to protect yourself in such a situation:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times, and trust your instincts if something feels off it probably is.

If someone tries to force you into a vehicle, try to resist and make a scene by yelling, screaming, and attracting attention from nearby people and/or security.

Carry a personal alarm or whistle, which can be used to attract attention in case of an emergency

Use any weapons you have, such as pepper spray or keys to defend yourself

Try to find an opportunity to escape, such as when the perpetrator is stopped at a red light or stop sign.

It's important to remember that safety is a constant responsibility, and that the best defense is to be prepared. The Bangor Police Department did a great job in responding quickly to the calls and apprehending the suspect, but it's important for individuals to take steps to protect themselves, stay vigilant, and be prepared for any situation.

"Source: 'Man Colby Cooper of Brewer arrested for alleged kidnapping incident in Bangor Target parking lot', Newscentermaine.com, 2021" https://www.newscentermaine.com/amp/article/news/crime/bangor-police-department-man-colby-cooper-of-brewer-arrested-for-alleged-kidnapping-incident-in-bangor-target-parking-lot/97-2701dbe7-5f67-4b51-9049-d14125f762af