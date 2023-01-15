Locked Out: Maine's First-Time Homebuyers Struggle to Enter Competitive Market

Homeownership has long been seen as a rite of passage and a key way to build wealth. But for many first-time homebuyers, this dream is becoming increasingly out of reach. In Maine and across the country, would-be buyers are finding themselves boxed out of the housing market by cash buyers and experienced homeowners with equity. The share of first-time homebuyers dropped to a record low last year, while the age of the typical first-time buyer hit an all-time high, according to the National Association of Realtors. The average first-time buyer was 36 years old, up from 33 the year before and the oldest average age since the profiles were first published in 1981.

It's a frustrating paradox. If first-time buyers can't get their foot in the door of their first house, they can't build equity, which for most people is traditionally how they build wealth. Real estate professionals say that it's a tough landscape for first-time buyers, who typically have few assets.

The housing market has been impacted by the pandemic and subsequent housing boom. Prior to the pandemic, first-time buyers could afford a property in the range that was livable. But now, many are struggling to find anything in the range that's habitable, and those that they can afford need a lot of work. This is frustrating for first-time buyers who have less leverage than someone who has already owned a home.

This is potentially bad news for Maine, as the nation's oldest state works to attract young people to fill more job openings and replace the tens of thousands of workers expected to retire in the next six years.

First-time buyers like Justin Bolinger and Sarah Clark are facing the difficult decision of whether to wait or adjust their expectations for what their budget will buy. Bolinger, who has had "homeowner" at the top of his bucket list since middle school, is now rethinking his goal. "I feel like I'm going to wait until I get a general sense that the market is cooling off," he said.

The housing market is becoming increasingly challenging for first-time buyers, and many are starting to question whether homeownership is in the cards for them after all. The housing market is in a state of flux, and it remains to be seen whether it will cool down and become more accessible to first-time buyers. However, Maine is making efforts to attract young buyers by implementing programs such as forgiving $40,000 in student loans for first-time homebuyers if they stay in their home for 5 years. These efforts may help to make homeownership more attainable for Maine's young population, helping to build wealth and secure a stable future for the state.