The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily

Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.

It is commendable that the owners, Penny and Addison Chase, have decided to go out in style, offering a free last meal to all who wish to join on New Year's Eve. This is a touching gesture that serves as a reminder of the warmth and generosity that the Chases brought to their community through their business.

The closure of Chase's Daily is a reminder of the harsh reality that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on small businesses. The restaurant had to adapt to changes, switching from table service to counter service, and despite these efforts, the Chases had to make the difficult decision to close the business.

It is heartening to hear that the Chases will still continue to operate their farm, and that donations will be accepted to assist the employees in their transition to new employment. This gesture shows the Chases' dedication to their employees and their community even in the face of difficult times.

The closure of Chase's Daily serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting local businesses and the people behind them. The Chases' farm-to-table restaurant/market has not only served delicious food, but also brought joy and connection to the community, and will be greatly missed. It's a good time to reflect upon our priorities, and support more local farmers and small businesses.