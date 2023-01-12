From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the Homeless

Stacey and Terry Stibbards are a couple who moved to Lewiston, Maine from California, with the goal of living a simpler life with less "stuff" and fewer commitments. The couple had previously sold or donated 90% of everything they owned and spent three years traveling in a recreational vehicle before settling in Lewiston. The couple has formed connections with members of the homeless population through regular visits to Dufresne Plaza and a nearby location called "Angel Alley." Additionally, they frequently engage with the community during afternoon strolls and smoking breaks, and even provide them with snacks and drinks. Their kindness and generosity towards the homeless population serves as an inspiration to others.

The Stibbards' story is a powerful reminder of the importance of living a life that is true to one's values and priorities. By simplifying their possessions and committing to a life of travel and adventure, the couple was able to discover what truly mattered to them and make changes that would bring them greater happiness and fulfillment. Their willingness to engage with the community and make connections with people, despite facing their own challenges such as Terry's stage 4 cancer and paralysis, is also noteworthy.

The Stibbards showcase the virtue of minimalism and the power of connecting with people, regardless of their socio-economic status. Their decision to prioritize family, friends, and community over material possessions shows how with a change of perspective, one can lead a much more meaningful and fulfilling life. This story is a good example of how simple acts of kindness and generosity can make a big impact on people’s lives.

In the face of Terry's medical challenges, the couple's determination to make the most of their time in Lewiston and bring positivity and connection to others is truly inspiring. It's a reminder to appreciate what we have, be grateful for the little things, and make time for the people we love and care about.