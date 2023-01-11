Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine

A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.

Lithium is a highly sought mineral used in batteries, cell phones, stove tops and other goods. Due to the state's strict mining regulations, Mary and Gary Freeman have been unable to excavate the rocks that contain the lithium. The Freemans, who operate under the LLC Freeman Resources, hope to reverse a July decision by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection classifying the lithium-bearing crystal, spodumene, as a metallic mineral. That would likely make it impossible for the couple to excavate the spodumene because Maine law bans mining for metals in open pits larger than three acres.

The Freemans filed two appeals in late October; one with the Board of Environmental Protection, an independent group that presides over DEP decisions, and another in Kennebec County Superior Court. BEP Board Chair Susan Lessard rejected the Freemans’ appeal in November, writing that the Board no longer had jurisdiction over the case, in part because authority had been transferred to the court. Lessard also wrote that the Board couldn't process the appeal because the Freemans never applied for a mining permit, so there was no final licensing decision for the Board to review.

The Freemans also asked that the court rule that the Board has jurisdiction over the appeal because, they say, the DEP's denial of their request to remove the spodumene should be considered a final licensing action. A ruling in the couple's favor would allow for the full Board to hear an appeal.

The case of Mary and Gary Freeman highlights the difficulties that mining companies and mineral explorers may face when dealing with the strict mining regulations of Maine. The 2017 mining law is one of the strictest in the nation, making it difficult for mining companies to operate in the state. The Freemans' case serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges that mining companies face in navigating mining laws and regulations, and the importance of clear and consistent regulations for both mining companies and the state.