No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in Maine

The recent warm weather in Maine is having a significant impact on outdoor activities that typically thrive in the colder months. With little snow or ice, traditional winter pastimes such as snowmobiling, ice fishing, and smelting are struggling to get off the ground.

Jim's Camps in Bowdoinham, for example, has had to delay the opening of its ice fishing shacks until at least February 1. Meanwhile, the Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is feeling the financial pinch as the lack of snow keeps riders off their 40 miles of trails. As the treasurer for the club, Barry Bernard, points out, "Our seasons down here in southern Maine tend to be short and intense. We could do a ton of work and we could only be open for a month, sometimes only open for two weeks or three weeks."

The economic impact of this warm weather is not insignificant. A study conducted by the University of Maine in 2020 found that snowmobiling alone contributed more than $600 million to the state's economy in 2019. With such a vital source of income at risk, it's understandable that groups like the Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club are hoping for a good storm soon to get their season back on track.

Beyond the financial considerations, there's also the issue of community. For many people in southern Maine, winter outdoor activities are not just a source of income but a source of social connection and pleasure. The Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club, for example, has a large community of registered sledders waiting to hit the trails. The lack of snow and ice is not just a disappointment for the club's bottom line, but for the people who look forward to these activities all year long.

The recent warm weather in Maine is more than just a mild inconvenience for outdoor enthusiasts. It's having a real impact on people's livelihoods and the communities that depend on winter activities for economic and social support. While the situation is not ideal, the hope is that a good snowstorm will come through and allow the community to come together to enjoy the winter activities that they love.