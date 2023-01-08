Outpouring of Support for Damar Hamlin as He Continues to Recover

The news of Damar Hamlin's injury and subsequent recovery has been both distressing and heartwarming to follow. On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was initially suspended before being officially canceled later in the week. While the incident serves as a reminder of the very real risks and consequences that come with playing football, it's also a testament to the dedication and skill of the medical professionals who were able to resuscitate and treat Hamlin.

Since the incident, there has been an outpouring of love and support for Hamlin from the football community and beyond. The NFL has shown solidarity with Hamlin during all Week 18 games, including a pregame moment of support, painting his jersey number on the field, and wearing "3" jersey patches. The Buffalo Bills will also pay tribute to Hamlin and the first responders and medical staff who treated him, during Sunday's game against the Patriots. In addition, the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Hamlin is from, delivered toys, books, and teaching supplies to Kelly & Nina's Daycare, where he hosts an annual toy drive. Fans, players, and team owners have also made donations to his Chasing M's Foundation, which has raised over $8.2 million so far.

It's clear that Hamlin is not alone in this difficult time, and as he continues to make progress and recover, the love and support from the community will no doubt lift him up and give him the strength he needs. It's easy to get caught up in the often-toxic culture of sports and forget that at the heart of it all, there are real people with real lives and real struggles. But moments like these serve as a reminder of the power of community and the importance of coming together to support one another. Here's hoping for a full and speedy recovery for Damar Hamlin, and for many more moments of love and solidarity in the world of sports.

