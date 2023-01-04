Old Town, ME

Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown Economy

Rachel Perkins

Old Town Maine sign

Old Town, Maine is making a significant investment in its downtown area by purchasing a long-vacant building and renovating it for new businesses. The building, located at the corner of Main Street and Center Street, has been empty for several years and was previously used as a residential living facility. Old Town officials hope that by updating the building and making it more attractive and accessible to new tenants, they can stimulate economic growth and revitalize the downtown area.

The building is expected to undergo renovations in the coming months to make it ready for new tenants. And with its central location in the heart of downtown, it's likely that businesses will be eager to take advantage of the opportunity to set up shop in Old Town.

This proactive approach by Old Town to boost its downtown economy is a smart one, as small businesses are a vital part of any thriving community. By supporting and attracting new businesses, Old Town is positioning itself for long-term success and growth.

In addition to the economic benefits, the renovation of this building will also have a positive aesthetic impact on the downtown area. A vacant building can be an eyesore and a deterrent to potential customers, but a renovated and occupied building will add vibrancy and life to the downtown area.

It will be exciting to see what new businesses decide to call Old Town home in the coming months. With its rich history, beautiful natural surroundings, and proactive approach to economic development, Old Town is a great place to do business.

Attribution: https://thepenobscottimes.com/old-town-buys-vacant-building-in-attempt-to-attract-businesses-downtown/

