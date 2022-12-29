The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine

The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day. Photo by BradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com

The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.

The Penobscot Theater: This historic building has a rich history, including its role as a stop on the Underground Railroad. But it's not just its historical significance that makes the opera house one of the most haunted places in Bangor. Staff and patrons say they've even seen the ghost of a former stagehand who still haunts the backstage area. The Penobscot County Courthouse: This grand courthouse is another one of Bangor's most haunted places. It has a long history of serving the community, and some say that a ghostly judge still presides over cases in the courthouse. Other reports include ghostly apparitions and strange occurrences, making the courthouse a spooky place to visit. The Bangor Historical Society Museum: This museum is home to a collection of artifacts and exhibits that tell the story of Bangor's history. But it's not just the museum's exhibits that are worth exploring. Some say that the ghost of a former curator still roams the halls, making the museum a hot spot for paranormal activity. The Bangor Public Library: This beautiful library is not only a place for research and learning, but it's also rumored to be home to a ghost. Reports of ghostly apparitions and strange noises have been reported by staff and patrons, leading many to believe that the library is haunted. Mount Hope Cemetery: Rumored to be haunted by several ghosts, including the notorious robber and murderer Al Brady, a sad woman in white, and a young boy who is often seen playing among the gravestones. The cemetery gained fame due to its appearance in the film adaptation of Stephen King's novel "Pet Sematary." Many visitors to the cemetery have reported feeling a sense of unease or discomfort, leading many to believe that the cemetery is truly haunted. Despite these reports, Mount Hope Cemetery remains a popular destination for those interested in the paranormal and the history of Bangor.

As you can see, Bangor is home to a number of haunted places that are worth exploring. Whether you're a fan of the paranormal or just interested in learning more about the city's rich history, these haunted places are sure to be a memorable part of your visit to Bangor. Just be sure to respect the history of these places and the spirits that are said to inhabit them.

