A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest City

Bangor Maine Mural in downtown Bangor Photo by Zachary Edmundson/Upsplash on Unsplash

If you're planning a trip to Bangor, Maine, there are plenty of exciting things to see and do! From visiting historic landmarks to experiencing the great outdoors, Bangor has something for everyone. Here are ten must-do activities in Bangor:

1. Explore the Bangor Public Library

The Bangor Public Library is more than just a place to check out books – it's also a historic landmark worth visiting for its stunning architecture. With a collection of over 200,000 books and other materials, this library is a literary lover's paradise.

2.Take a walk or bike ride along the Kenduskeag Stream Trail

Nature enthusiasts will love exploring the Kenduskeag Stream Trail, a 16-mile long path that follows the Kenduskeag Stream through Bangor and surrounding areas. This popular trail is perfect for a leisurely walk or bike ride, and offers beautiful views of the stream and the surrounding landscape.

3. Visit the Maine Discovery Museum

If you have kids in tow, a visit to the Maine Discovery Museum is a must. This children's museum is filled with interactive exhibits on science, technology, engineering, and math, and is dedicated to "inspiring and engaging children through play-based learning."

4. Learn about Bangor's history at the Bangor Historical Society and Museum

For a dose of history, visit the Bangor Historical Society and Museum. This museum is dedicated to preserving the history of Bangor and the surrounding area, and features exhibits on the city's past as well as a research library and archives.

5. Catch a show at the Penobscot Theatre Company

Experience the magic of live theater at the Penobscot Theatre Company. This professional theater company presents a mix of classic and contemporary plays and musicals, so there's sure to be something for everyone.

6. Go on a brewery tour at the Bangor Beer Company

If you love craft beer, don't miss a tour of the Bangor Beer Company. Located in downtown Bangor, this brewery offers tours and tastings of their delicious beers.

7. Explore the Cole Land Transportation Museum

Transportation buffs will enjoy a visit to the Cole Land Transportation Museum, which is dedicated to the history of transportation in Maine. The museum features a collection of vintage vehicles, including cars, trucks, and airplanes.

8. Have some fun at the Bangor State Fair

Every August, Bangor hosts the annual Bangor State Fair, a family-friendly event featuring carnival rides, games, food, and live entertainment.

9. Take a scenic drive through Acadia National Park

Located just a short drive from Bangor, Acadia National Park is a stunning natural area with plenty of hiking trails, scenic drives, and outdoor activities to enjoy.

10. Take a hike at the Mount Hope Cemetery

The Mount Hope Cemetery may seem like an unusual destination, but it's actually a beautiful spot for a hike. The cemetery features a network of trails with stunning views of the city, and the trails are open to the public and are a popular spot for walking and running

Overall, Bangor has a wide range of activities to choose from, whether you're interested in cultural and historical attractions, outdoor recreation, or scenic drives. There's truly something for everyone in this vibrant city, so come visit and experience all that Bangor has to offer!