The Ultimate SXSW Guide: Get the Inside Scoop on Networking, Best Events, Free Food & Drinks, and Spotting Celebrities

The highly anticipated South by Southwest (SXSW) begins in just a few days. The Austin, Texas, festival offers an eclectic mix of music, film, interactive media, technology, and more.

In 2022, nearly 280,000 people attended, and SXSW is projected to be even bigger and better this year.

With a jam-packed schedule, navigating the events, including live music, panel discussions, product unveilings, movie premieres, culinary experiences, and libations, can be challenging. To help attendees make the most of their SXSW 2023 experience, here are some insider tips on free official and unofficial events and activities, getting around, networking, food and drink, and spotting celebrities.

Inc Founders Souse SXSW Panel With the Founder of SuperGoop - Holly Thaggard Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

This article focuses mainly on the interactive portion of the festival in Austin, Texas.

RSVP now to free SXSW events. Many of them reach capacity quickly.

Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

Your Ultimate Guide to Navigating SXSW Like a Pro

Master SXSW: Insider Tips for Planning Your Ultimate Experience

Pack Like a Pro: The Ultimate SXSW Packing List

Unravel the Parking Puzzle: Best Tips to Find Your Spot in Austin

Conquer Austin Like a Pro: Best Ways to Get Around During SXSW

Ace Your Networking Game: Insider Tips for Networking at SXSW

Hollywood in Austin: Where to Spot Celebrities at SXSW

My SXSW Must-See List: The Hottest Events You Can't Miss

Marketing Mavericks Unite: Must-Attend Events for Marketing Professionals at SXSW

Mix and Mingle: Networking Events You Don't Want to Miss at SXSW

Score Big: How to Get Free Food, Drinks, and Swag at SXSW

SXSW Planning Tips

To have a successful SXSW experience, you should begin by browsing the official SXSW schedule and the unofficial event list for your top picks in advance. Make a schedule and prioritize your must-attend events, and keep track of your e-tickets by organizing them into a designated folder in your email account. Add your events to your online calendar and take note of what to expect for each one. Aim to arrive at least 30 minutes early for in-demand speakers or events to secure your spot and be prepared to wait in long lines.

What To Bring

Attending SXSW requires careful planning, and packing the right essentials can make all the difference. Here are some must-have items to bring with you:

Comfortable shoes: With all the walking you'll be doing, comfortable shoes are a must-have. Portable chargers: Keep your phone charged all day with a portable charger to stay connected without worrying about a dead battery. A refillable water bottle: Stay hydrated and avoid overpriced drinks by bringing your own water bottle. A backpack or tote bag: Carry all your essentials, including your phone charger, water bottle, and free swag, in a lightweight, packable backpack or tote bag. Business cards: Make connections by bringing business cards to hand out to potential connections. They can be an effective way to exchange contact information and leave a lasting impression. Layers: Austin's weather can be unpredictable, so bring layers you can easily add or remove depending on the temperature. Sunscreen: Protect your skin from the Texas sun with a travel-sized bottle of sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Don't forget to reapply throughout the day as needed.

How To Get Downtown and Best Parking Spots For SXSW

Finding a parking spot during SXSW can be challenging since many attendees drive to the event. To help you navigate parking options, here are some suggestions:

Public parking garages: Downtown Austin has several public parking garages that offer hourly or daily rates. However, they can fill up quickly, so arriving early is best. Private lots: Private parking lots may also be available, but check for any restrictions or fees. Street parking: West Downtown Austin offers paid street parking located just north of the library. Free parking can be found in East Austin around 3rd and Navasota St., while paid street parking near Fair Market at 5th and Waller has worked well in the past. Free parking can also be found on South Congress and the surrounding side streets south of the river if you don't mind walking a bit. Just be aware of spots designated for residents only. Ride-sharing: Services like Uber and Lyft can be convenient for getting to and from SXSW, but surge pricing may be in effect during peak times, so be prepared for higher fares. Public transportation: Austin has several public transportation options, including buses and light rail. Check the Capital Metro website for schedules and route information. Biking or walking: If you're staying in the downtown area, biking or walking can be a great way to get around and avoid the hassle of parking. Parking a few miles away from downtown and biking in can also be a great way to avoid crowds and traffic. Many bike rental options are available in Austin, but plan your route and allow plenty of time to reach your destination. And don't forget to bring appropriate gear, like a helmet and lights, if you plan to bike after dark.

Porsche Unseen Activation at SXSW 2022 Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

How to Get Around During SXSW

There are various transportation options available for getting around SXSW once you're downtown:

Walking: Many venues and events are near each other, making walking a great way to explore the city and get around. Biking: With several bike rental options available in Austin, biking can be a convenient and eco-friendly way to navigate downtown. However, following traffic laws and wearing appropriate safety gear are important. Ride-sharing: Uber and Lyft are widely available in Austin and can be a quick and convenient option. Public transportation: Austin offers several public transportation options, including buses and light rail. Electric scooters: Electric scooters are a popular way to get around, but it's crucial to follow safety guidelines and remain aware of pedestrians and vehicles. Pedicabs: Pedicabs are another fun, eco-friendly way to get around downtown Austin. You can find them throughout the city, and many drivers are happy to provide a tour of the area as they transport you to your destination. Be sure to negotiate the price before getting in, as rates can vary based on the driver, distance, and time of day. Pedicabs can get busy during peak hours, so plan ahead and allow extra time if using this transportation method. The cost of pedicabs during SXSW varies depending on several factors, with shorter rides typically costing around $10-15 and longer rides or rides during peak hours costing upwards of $20-30 or more. It's best to negotiate the price with the driver beforehand and be aware of any additional fees or charges that may apply.

Wes Hurt of Clean Cause Speaks at Brand Innovators SXSW 2022 Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

South by Southwest Networking Tips

Here are some ways to make the most of your networking opportunities at SXSW:

Be prepared: Bring plenty of business cards and a pen to jot down notes about the people you meet. Attend networking events: SXSW hosts various networking events like mixers, meetups, and panels. Check the schedule and plan to attend events that align with your interests and goals. Be approachable: Smile, make eye contact, and be open to meeting new people. Take the initiative to introduce yourself and start a conversation with someone you find interesting. Listen actively: Active listening and engaging with others is crucial while networking. Ask thoughtful questions and show genuine interest in what they have to say. Follow up: Follow up with the people you met after the event. Send a brief email or LinkedIn message to thank them for their time and suggest a follow-up call or meeting. Use social media: Social media can be a powerful networking tool, so take advantage of platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram to connect with other attendees and share your experiences. Don't forget to use popular hashtags like #SXSW, #SXSW2023, #ATX, #SXTips, and #SXLines, and subscribe to a Twitter list specifically for the conference.

The Inside Scoop on Celebrity Sightings

Here are some tips to improve your chances of seeing a famous person at SXSW.

Attend high-profile events: Look for events such as film premieres or keynote speeches by well-known speakers on the schedule. These events are more likely to attract celebrities, so arrive early and be prepared to wait in line. Keep your eyes open: Be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye out for familiar faces. Celebrities might be walking around the festival or grabbing a bite at a local restaurant. Follow social media: Follow the social media accounts of celebrities or SXSW itself to stay updated on any surprise appearances or events. Try attending private events: Some celebrities might attend private events or parties during SXSW. These events may require an invitation or a special pass, so network with other attendees and do your research to find out about any exclusive events. Check around Paramount Theatre: Many film premieres and other events are hosted at the Paramount Theatre during SXSW, and celebrities have been known to hang out outside the venue. Explore downtown Austin: People have reported seeing celebrities walking down the streets of downtown Austin or in front of high-end hotels, such as the Four Seasons or the W Hotel. Keep an eye out while you're out and about. Follow Spill the ATX for the latest celebrity Austin celebrity sightings.

Dell Technologies Event at SXSW Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

The SXSW Events I'm Looking Forward To Attending

Check out the updated list of free SXSW events with links to RSVP and details about each event.

These SXSW events cater to interests in marketing, content creation, entrepreneurship, and a desire to network with like-minded professionals. Some of these include free food and meal offerings. The events below are free and open to everyone, but some may offer VIP passes for purchase or prioritize entrance for badge holders.

March 10 - Equitech Texas Welcome Breakfast: ATX breakfast event, where mission-driven, under-estimated founders, funders, and allies can connect, celebrate and convene. Join colleagues nationwide to share best practices and potential partnerships, and link up pipelines to build an inclusive tech city. Limited to 150 guests, RSVP is required,

March 10 -13. Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Summit. This multi-day event focuses on the latest trends and technologies shaping the marketing landscape to enhance your brand's customer engagement. There are many great panels and plenty of free food and drinks during the day. Register ahead of time.

March 10 - 14 - Inc Founders House and Fast Company Grill: There will be daily talks, happy hours, and complimentary snacks and drinks will be served daily. RSVP is required.

March 10 - Capital Factory Start-Up Crawl. The Capital Factory Startup Crawl provides networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. You work your way around a laid-out setup of booths with startup companies, free food, free drinks, and more. General Admission tickets are first-come-first-serve and don't guarantee entry. Consider purchasing VIP tickets ($50) for guaranteed entry, including dedicated access through a VIP line, early admission, and a swag bag. Early Admission tickets ($10) are also available. Long lines are expected, so buying VIP or early admission tickets is recommended to avoid waiting in long lines.

March 10 -13. Jo's Coffee | Amazon Ads. Between 9 am and 12 pm, you can indulge in complimentary beverages courtesy of Amazon Ads*. You can choose from a variety of drinks, including drip coffee, cold brew, Turbo (Jo's signature sweet, creamy coffee drink with chocolate and hazelnut), Belgian Bomber (iced Turbo mixed with cold brew), and hot or iced tea (black, green, or hibiscus).

March 11. Create & Cultivate Future Summit. The Create & Cultivate Future Summit is a one-day conference, where experts and professionals from different industries discuss creativity, entrepreneurship, and career development topics. Attendees can enjoy workshops, connect with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights from successful professionals. The conference offers food and drinks all day long. Get there early (at least 30 minutes) to get a gift bag worth $400 for the first 200 attendees.

March 11 - 12. SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW. This event has a lineup of leading experts and change makers in the health field. Attendees can hear from renowned speakers like Katie Couric, Maria Shriver, and Christy Turlington Burns as they explore the science, history, and personal stories that shape our understanding of health. Other activities include discussions, demos, and networking opportunities. RSVP.

March 11 - 14. Wonder House. Network with the University of Arizona visionaries as they discuss technology, culture, film, music, and more topics. Last year's event was held at Fogo de Chao, and they had amazing food and drinks. Register ahead of time.

March 11. Unstoppable WoW3: 1 Year Anniversary Brunch. Connect with inspiring women in Web3 and like-minded individuals, learn from educational discussions, and network. Be sure to reserve a spot.

March 13. Google Cloud for Startups Community Event. This is an event focusing on women founders. Attendees can learn from a panel of VC investors, ask Google experts cloud questions, and network with VC partners and other local startup leaders. While there is an emphasis on women startup founders, all startup founders are encouraged to attend as there will be content for both technical and non-technical founders.

March 13. RECHARGE with RE/MAX. Come to this unofficial SXSW event to relax and unwind. Enjoy complimentary mini facials, chair massages, cocktails, and engaging conversations with experts in Austin Real Estate. The facials and massages will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP now and keep an eye out for additional exciting updates.

March 15 - A Day in the Future of Fashion. This fashion event has startup demos, pop-up markets, and discussions with industry leaders. Enjoy networking, music, free drinks, food, swag, and more.

March 15 - The Creative Industries Expo. They are opening the Expo to all Austin industry professionals for Austin Industry Day. No badges are required for entry!

March 16- 18 - SXSW Community Concerts. March 16-18, 3pm-7pm (doors open at 2pm), at 800 West Riverside Dr.

The SXSW Community Concerts concerts are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. You can purchase food from local food trucks or bring a picnic.

March 16 Lineup

3:00 p.m. Lucky Diaz

3:30 p.m. Mega Ran

4:00 p.m. Red Yarn & Aaron Nigel Smith

4:30 p.m. SaulPaul

5:00 p.m. Jonny Langford and the Silver Sands Roustabouts + Rosie Flores

6:00 p.m. Thao Nguyen

March 17 Lineup

3:00 p.m Baba Kuboye

4:30 p.m. AJ Smith

5:30 p.m. The Zombies

March 18 Lineup

Blowcomotion!

Dead Music Capital Band

Mazel Tov Kocktail Hour

Minor Mishap Marching Band

Moon Tower Brass Band

Yes Ma’am Brass Band

At SXSW, there's something for everyone, whether you're an industry pro, aspiring entrepreneur, or music fan. With a wide range of networking, learning, and entertainment opportunities, it's easy to see why the festival attracts so many people. However, with such a jam-packed schedule, figuring out how to make the most of your time can be overwhelming. These tips will help attendees navigate the event and create memories that will last a lifetime.

