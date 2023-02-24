Plank Seafood Provisions: Reeling in Fresh Flavors in Austin's Domain District

The Patio at Plank Seafood Provisions in Austin, Texas Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

Nestled in the heart of Austin’s Domain shopping and entertainment district, Plank Seafood Provisions restaurant is a must-visit destination for seafood lovers.

Their extensive menu offers diverse seafood dishes, including oysters, fish tacos, and lighter options like salads and sandwiches.

Apart from its delectable menu, Plank also features a stunning outdoor patio, which offers an ideal spot for relishing handcrafted cocktails, people-watching, and enjoying the beautiful weather. Whether you’re a tourist or a local in Austin, Texas, a meal at Plank is an absolute must-try experience.

The Menu at Plank Seafood Provisions in Austin, Texas

Plank Restaurant offers a menu with various fresh seafood dishes. With a coastal character and a touch of sea-life luster, Plank provides an exceptional dining experience. Their menu includes fresh, high-quality seafood, a wide selection of craft cocktails, an extensive wine list, and an eco-friendly tap wine system.

From the Seafood Tower of your dreams to the Sea Foam Margarita and unforgettable fish dishes, Plank has something for everyone. Plank’s various menus have options for happy hour, drinks, oyster bar, all-day menu, gluten-sensitive, dessert, and the kids.

Dining Experience at Plank

Redfish with hazelnut brown butter, fingerling potato, and broccolini Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

My husband and I decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day a few days late and chose Plank Seafood in the Domain for its diverse menu and location. Although my husband does not eat seafood, we were delighted to find several non-seafood options on the menu.

We used the convenient online reservation system to secure a table for 8:15 pm. Upon arrival, we were promptly seated on the beautiful patio. Despite the chilly weather, the patio was enclosed and heated, providing a cozy and comfortable atmosphere.

Both of us thoroughly enjoyed our meals. My husband ordered the steak with mashed potatoes, while I indulged in the Redfish with hazelnut brown butter, fingerling potato, and broccolini. The meals were delicious, and we savored every bite.

Summary

Dinner on the Patio at Plank Seafood Provisions Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

Plank Seafood Provisions is the perfect spot for an unforgettable date night in Austin. We celebrated Valentine’s there, and the experience was exceptional — the food was fresh and delicious, and the ambiance was cozy and romantic. With a menu catering to seafood and non-seafood lovers, Plank focuses on fresh ingredients that will please any palate.

This article was produced and syndicated by Probe the Globe.