54 Unforgettable West Palm Beach Adventures Await: Beaches, Bites, & Beyond - Your Ultimate Guide

West Palm Beach, Florida is a tropical paradise that offers endless possibilities for visitors of all ages. This city boasts beautiful beaches, tempting dining options, and exciting activities that are sure to create unforgettable memories. Uncover the top 54 things to do in West Palm Beach, from experiencing the finest beaches to savoring diverse cuisine at West Palm Beach's top restaurants. A trip to this city is a must for those looking for an unforgettable escape.

Explore the Best Things To Do in West Palm Beach: Attractions, Restaurants, and Beaches

Wakodahatchee Wetlands - Florida Alligator Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

West Palm Beach is a vibrant and bustling coastal city with a year-round warm climate, pristine beaches, and a lively downtown area. It has become a popular vacation destination for tourists from all over the world.

Visitors to West Palm Beach can enjoy various activities, including water sports, shopping, dining, and exploring the local cultural scene.

The city is known for its diverse range of restaurants, serving up cuisine from all corners of the globe.

In addition, West Palm Beach is home to several top-rated beaches, offering a range of recreational opportunities such as swimming, sunbathing, and fishing. So whether you're looking for a relaxing beach vacation, an exciting city escape, or a mix of both, there are things to do in West Palm Beach for everyone.

25 Best Things to Do in West Palm Beach

Wakodahatchee Wetlands Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

Wakodahatchee Wetlands Norton Museum of Art Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens. City Place Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Intracoastal Waterway boat tour Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society West Palm Beach GreenMarket Flagler Museum Paddleboarding or kayaking Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum Everglades day trip John D. MacArthur Beach State Park Palm Beach Outlets Local golf courses Lake Trail. South Florida Science Center and Aquarium West Palm Beach Antique Row Clematis Street Palm Beach Photographic Centre Historic Palm Beach neighborhoods Worth Avenue Rapids Water Park Mounts Botanical Garden Lion Country Safari

Go here for more details about each of these West Palm Beach activities.

19 PopularWest Palm Beach Restaurants and Reviews

Benny's on the Beach West Palm Beach Restaurant - Lake Worth, FL Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

Frigate's Leftovers Cafe - Read our review of Little Moir’s Leftovers Café in Jupiter, Florida. Benny's on the Beach Jo Bistro Flakowitz Deli Cafe Boulud City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill Costa Imoto The Regional Kitchen & Public House The Waterfront Pistache French Bistro Grease Burger Beer & Whiskey Bar Grato The Cooper Batch New Southern Kitchen and Tap The Alchemist E.R. Bradley's Saloon The Grille Fashion Cuisine

Each of these restaurants has received positive reviews for its unique atmosphere, delicious food, and exceptional service. Reviewers particularly like the creative menus and fresh ingredients at Imoto, Dada (in Delray Beach), Grato, and The Regional Kitchen & Public House. The steak dishes at Pampas Grille and Okeechobee Steakhouse have also received high customer praise. Get more information about these restaurants and their reviews.

Best Beaches in West Palm Beach

Juno Beach Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

Palm Beach: North of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach is known for its pristine, white sand and clear blue waters. From the reviews, people love the cleanliness of the beach and the convenience of its location. Singer Island Beach: On Singer Island, this beach is popular for its beautiful scenery, crystal-clear waters, and calm waves. Reviewers love its serene and uncrowded atmosphere. Juno Beach: Just north of Palm Beach, Juno Beach is known for its excellent surf and ample parking. Reviewers love its wide stretch of sand and opportunities for water sports. Jupiter Beach: In Jupiter, this beach is popular for its pet-friendly atmosphere and its wide, pristine shoreline. There were many comments about its natural beauty and serene environment. Lake Worth Beach: South of West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach is known for its vibrant atmosphere, live music, and diverse food options. From the reviews, visitors like its family-friendly atmosphere and abundance of activities.

The Weather and Best Time to Visit

Juno Beach, FL Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

West Palm Beach has a subtropical climate with hot and humid summers and warm, mild winters. The best time to visit West Palm Beach is from December to May when the weather is pleasant with the temperatures are in the mid-70s to 80s°F (24-27°C). During these months, the chance of rain is lower, and the ocean water is warm enough for swimming.

The peak tourist season is from January to April when hotels, restaurants, and attractions can get crowded. If you prefer to avoid the crowds and want to save money, consider visiting in the summer or fall months when temperatures are still warm and the crowds are smaller.

Getting to West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach International Airport - PBI Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

West Palm Beach is easily accessible by both air and road. The Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is located just a few miles from the city center and offers direct flights from several major cities in the United States. Search for cheap flights to West Palm Beach.

To reach West Palm Beach by car, you can take I-95 or the Florida Turnpike, both of which have exits that lead directly to the city. If you're driving from another part of Florida or from a nearby state, West Palm Beach is also well-connected to the regional road network, making it easy to reach by car.

Once you arrive, several options for getting around the city include rental cars, taxis, and ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft. Additionally, the city has a reliable public transportation system, with several bus routes connecting different parts of the city and the surrounding area.

Seasonal Events and Activities in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach has various seasonal events and activities that attract both locals and visitors. Some of the most popular events include:

SunFest - This music and arts festival is in May and features a lineup of top musicians, food vendors, and local artists. Clematis by Night - This weekly outdoor concert series is from April to August and has local bands, food trucks, and a family-friendly atmosphere. GreenMarket at the West Palm Beach Waterfront - This outdoor farmers' market occurs from October to April and features local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade crafts. Palm Beach International Boat Show - This annual event is in March and showcases the latest in luxury yachts, fishing boats, and water sports equipment. South Florida Fair - This annual event is in January and has live entertainment, midway rides, and agricultural exhibits.

Use this calendar of events to find even more fun things to do in West Palm Beach.

Conclusion

Lake Worth Beach - View from Benny's on the Beach Photo by Rachel K. Belkin | Probe the Globe

Looking for a tropical escape with endless adventure? Look no further than West Palm Beach, Florida! With its warm sunshine, pristine beaches, and exciting activities, this city has something for everyone. Whether you're seeking wildlife encounters or gourmet dining, you'll find plenty of ways to fill your days in West Palm Beach.

