Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie Day

Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

To celebrate National Cookie Day (December 4) and National Brownie Day (December 8) Freebirds is celebrating with their delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie, Lemon Cooler Cookie, and Brownies!

Freebirds invited my family and me to stop by our local Freebirds to try these yummy desserts.

Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

Celebrating Cookie Day and Brownie Day at Freebirds Brodie Oaks

We visited the southwest Austin Freebirds on South Lamar. What I like about Freebirds is not only is the food tasty, but our family of four (including two teen boys) can eat a hearty meal for around $50, a rare case these days.

Photo by Rachel K. Belkin

My boys and husband chose burritos and I decided to try the bowl with the new shredded beef birria.

And a trip to Freebirds is not complete without their delicious queso.

To keep in line with the celebration, we added a few cookies and brownies to the order.

They must have known I was coming in that night because the playlist seemed like it was built just for me. There were lots of latin/Spanish hits playing such as Bomboleo, Cancion Del Mariachi, and Oye Como Va. I would have gotten up and danced, but I knew better than to embarrass my teenage sons.

Our food was fast, fresh, and tasty. Thanks, Freebirds!

Freebirds World Burrito - Texas fast-casual burrito joint with craveable proteins grilled in-house by master grillers. Texas' No. 1 Burrito.

This article first appeared on Rachel K. Belkin.