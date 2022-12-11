Austin, TX

Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie Day

Rachel K. Belkin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvKkd_0jdy9wdP00
Photo byRachel K. Belkin

To celebrate National Cookie Day (December 4) and National Brownie Day (December 8) Freebirds is celebrating with their delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie, Lemon Cooler Cookie, and Brownies!

Freebirds invited my family and me to stop by our local Freebirds to try these yummy desserts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLgdy_0jdy9wdP00
Photo byRachel K. Belkin

Celebrating Cookie Day and Brownie Day at Freebirds Brodie Oaks

We visited the southwest Austin Freebirds on South Lamar.  What I like about Freebirds is not only is the food tasty, but our family of four (including two teen boys) can eat a hearty meal for around $50, a rare case these days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n4p1_0jdy9wdP00
Photo byRachel K. Belkin

My boys and husband chose burritos and I decided to try the bowl with the new shredded beef birria.

And a trip to Freebirds is not complete without their delicious queso.

To keep in line with the celebration, we added a few cookies and brownies to the order.

They must have known  I was coming in that night because the playlist seemed like it was built just for me.  There were lots of latin/Spanish hits playing such as Bomboleo, Cancion Del Mariachi, and Oye Como Va.  I would have gotten up and danced, but I knew better than to embarrass my teenage sons.

Our food was fast, fresh, and tasty.  Thanks, Freebirds!

ABOUT

Freebirds World Burrito - Texas fast-casual burrito joint with craveable proteins grilled in-house by master grillers. Texas' No. 1 Burrito.

Find a Freebirds near you here and be sure to join the rewards program to redeem points for free drinks, chips and dip, burritos, treats, and even whole meals!

This article first appeared on Rachel K. Belkin.

Published by

Experienced blogger and freelance writer in Austin, Texas. Entrepreneur. M.Ed: Master's Degree in Education, Certified teacher Business Foundations Certification from The University of Texas at Austin Business School Sold a brand/blogging business for six figures.

Austin, TX
4 followers

