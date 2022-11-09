The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!

The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival
The Austin festival brings together the hottest chefs, eateries, and food trucks offering Austinites a taste of some of the cheesiest and most exciting dishes in town.
Attendees get to taste samples from each chef and vote for their favorites.
Last year, I had a blast at the 2021 Mac & Cheese Fest. So, of course, I was excited to attend the Austin Mac and Cheese Fest Media Preview Party for the 2022 festival.
The Austin Media Preview Party
Hayden Walker gathered bloggers and journalists at the AC Hotel Austin Hill Country’s Violet Sky Rooftop Lounge on September 27. We enjoyed the amazing Hill Country views as well as sips and bites from a few local brands and restaurants.
2022 Announcement
New this year, for 2022, when the festival returns, they are adding GRILLED CHEESE!
Get more details about the 2022 Austin Mac and Cheese Festival here.
Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022: MAC VS Grilled Cheese
On Sunday, November 13 from 11 am – 2:30 pm, enjoy mac & grilled cheese samples from talented Austin-based chefs at Lantana Place Shopping Center. Then, vote for your favorite in both categories.
2022 Mac & Grilled Festival Participants Include:
- Cover 3
- TLC Austin
- Swift’s Attic
- KG BBQ
- Austin Rotisserie
- AC Hotel Austin Hill Country
- The Bearded Baking Company
- CM Smokehouse
- Cranky Granny’s Cinnamon Rolls
- Out of Nowhere Food Truck
- Black’s Barbecue
- Forking Vegan
- Vamonos Tex-Mex
- B-Lux Grill & Bar, Kalahari Resorts
- Chef Danny Kievit
- La Santa Barbacha
- Omega Catering
- GKCookin & Catering
And beverages from:
- Dulce Vida Tequila
- Tito’s Handmade Vodka
- Infamous Brewing Co.
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water
- BRYT Wines
- Casa Azul Spirits
- Celzo CBD Soda
- Black Rock Coffee
Your tickets include UNLIMITED Mac & Cheese tastings from all chef participants with beverages included!
