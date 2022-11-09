The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!

Austin Mac and Cheese Media Preview Party Setup Rachel Belkin

The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival

The Austin festival brings together the hottest chefs, eateries, and food trucks offering Austinites a taste of some of the cheesiest and most exciting dishes in town.

Attendees get to taste samples from each chef and vote for their favorites.

Last year, I had a blast at the 2021 Mac & Cheese Fest . So, of course, I was excited to attend the Austin Mac and Cheese Fest Media Preview Party for the 2022 festival.

Austin Mac and Cheese Media Preview Party Hayden Walker

The Austin Media Preview Party

Hayden Walker gathered bloggers and journalists at the AC Hotel Austin Hill Country’s Violet Sky Rooftop Lounge on September 27. We enjoyed the amazing Hill Country views as well as sips and bites from a few local brands and restaurants.

Out of Nowhere Rachel Belkin

2022 Announcement

New this year, for 2022, when the festival returns, they are adding GRILLED CHEESE!

Grilled Cheese Rachel Belkin

Get more details about the 2022 Austin Mac and Cheese Festival here .

Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022: MAC VS Grilled Cheese

On Sunday, November 13 from 11 am – 2:30 pm, enjoy mac & grilled cheese samples from talented Austin-based chefs at Lantana Place Shopping Center. Then, vote for your favorite in both categories.

Austin Mac and Cheese Festival Austin Mac and Cheese Festival

2022 Mac & Grilled Festival Participants Include:

Cover 3

TLC Austin

Swift’s Attic

KG BBQ

Austin Rotisserie

AC Hotel Austin Hill Country

The Bearded Baking Company

CM Smokehouse

Cranky Granny’s Cinnamon Rolls

Out of Nowhere Food Truck

Black’s Barbecue

Forking Vegan

Vamonos Tex-Mex

B-Lux Grill & Bar, Kalahari Resorts

Chef Danny Kievit

La Santa Barbacha

Omega Catering

GKCookin & Catering

And beverages from:

Dulce Vida Tequila

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Infamous Brewing Co.

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

BRYT Wines

Casa Azul Spirits

Celzo CBD Soda

Black Rock Coffee

Your tickets include UNLIMITED Mac & Cheese tastings from all chef participants with beverages included!