Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor For The Whale at Oscars, Completing His Epic Career Comeback

Rachel Holbrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eHgp_0lGkFHQc00
Brendan FraserPhoto byCharlie Llewellin/Flickr

Beloved actor and cinema darling Brendan Fraser is ending his massive career comeback on a high-note, taking home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his poignant performance in Darren Aronofsky’s critically-lauded drama The Whale.

In the heartrending psychological drama, Fraser portrays the reclusive English teacher Charlie, a morbidly obese man who is struggling to repair his damaged relationship with his estranged teenager daughter amid his intense health struggles.

Fraser’s performance was deemed the best of his illustrious career, with the 54-year-old actor receiving a 14-minute standing ovation during the movie’s worldwide premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

As he took to the stage to accept the highly-coveted award, Fraser thanked Aronofsky for “throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale,” before going on to express his profound gratitude to his family, cast and crew.

I started in this business 30 years ago, things didn’t come easy to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time, until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement. It couldn’t be done without my cast. It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life like my sons.”

Fraser’s career was revitalized in recent years due to his appearances in hit films like No Sudden Move and The Whale, as well as in acclaimed shows such as Doom Patrol, The Affair and Trust.

Fans of the ‘90s heartthrob, who first skyrocketed to fame with unforgettable performances in films like The Mummy and George of the Jungle, lovingly dubbed his profoundly celebrated comeback as The Brenaissance, and his Oscar win is truly just the cherry on top of his triumphant career return.

Fraser shows no signs of slowing down, as the fan-favorite actor has multiple highly-buzzed about projects in the works including roles in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon as well as the Max Barbakow comedy Brothers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# brendan fraser# the whale# oscars# brenaissance# best actor

Comments / 0

Published by

Pop culture junkie and lover of all things Beyoncé. Aspiring novelist and self-proclaimed Hollywood connoisseur.

Ridgefield, WA
136 followers

More from Rachel Holbrook

Princess Diana’s Brother Blasts Donald Trump’s Claim About the Beloved Late Royal

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, is denouncing claims made by former president Donald Trump that the late royal was one of multiple famous faces who “kissed my a**” before the controversial figure ventured into the world of politics.

Read full story

Michelle Yeoh Makes Oscar History as First Asian Woman to Take Home Best Actress

Malaysian powerhouse actress Michelle Yeoh just made Academy Awards history when she became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress, beating out fellow nominees like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams for the prestigious accolade.

Read full story
1 comments

‘Wednesday’ Breakout Star Jenna Ortega Joined by Co-Star Fred Armisen in SNL Debut

Internet sensation and Wednesday superstar Jenna Ortega made her highly-anticipated guest hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, with her co-star and beloved SNL alum Fred Armisen joining her for the exciting moment.

Read full story
1 comments

Will Smith’s Paused Projects Moving Forward After Infamous Oscars Controversy

After a year of an apology tour and stepping away from the spotlight, Will Smith is getting back into the swing of things by resuming multiple projects that had previously been halted.

Read full story
16 comments

Will Smith Reportedly ‘embarrassed and hurt’ by Chris Rock’s Scathing Netflix Special

After Chris Rock took to the stage to air his grievances and true feelings about the infamous 2022 Oscars’ slap, in which Will Smith walked up to the comedian and assaulted him in front of millions of people, the 54-year-old Emancipation star is reportedly none-too-pleased by the digs.

Read full story
181 comments

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Media Scrutiny Surrounding Her Body

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about the media scrutiny surrounding her body in a brand new episode of the Apple TV+ original series Dear…, revealing her true feelings on the harmful fascination with her figure.

Read full story
9 comments

Selena Gomez Speaks Out Amid Hailey Bieber Drama

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is taking to social media to reflect on her recent drama with Hailey Bieber after temporarily stepping away from her platforms. After the internet began speculating that Justin Bieber’s wife was bullying Gomez (along with close pal Kylie Jenner, whom Gomez recently passed as the most followed woman on Instagram), Gomez responded to the back-and-forth antics by declaring: “I’m 30 and am too old for this.”

Read full story
11 comments

Lynyrd Skynyrd Final Founding Member Gary Rossington, Dead at 71

Original member Gary Rossington of the celebrated Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd died on Sunday at the age of 71, with the gifted lead and rhythm guitarist having helped create unforgettable hits like “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Read full story
5 comments

Chris Rock Finally Addresses Infamous Oscars Slap in New Netflix Standup Special

Chris Rock held nothing back when he took the stage in his brand new Netflix standup special Selective Outrage, providing his scathing thoughts on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and the notorious 2022 Oscars slap heard around the world.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Macklemore Returning to Portland After ‘Ben’ Album Drop

After nearly 6 years without a new album release, Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore is making his highly-anticipated return to the music scene with his eponymous album Ben. The Seattle native—born Ben Haggerty—first took the world by storm back in 2012 when he collaborated with producer Ryan Lewis on their smash hit debut album The Heist, spawning multiple chart-topping singles including “Thrift Shop”, “Same Love” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy