Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor For The Whale at Oscars, Completing His Epic Career Comeback

Brendan Fraser Photo by Charlie Llewellin/Flickr

Beloved actor and cinema darling Brendan Fraser is ending his massive career comeback on a high-note, taking home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his poignant performance in Darren Aronofsky’s critically-lauded drama The Whale.

In the heartrending psychological drama, Fraser portrays the reclusive English teacher Charlie, a morbidly obese man who is struggling to repair his damaged relationship with his estranged teenager daughter amid his intense health struggles.

Fraser’s performance was deemed the best of his illustrious career, with the 54-year-old actor receiving a 14-minute standing ovation during the movie’s worldwide premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

As he took to the stage to accept the highly-coveted award, Fraser thanked Aronofsky for “throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale,” before going on to express his profound gratitude to his family, cast and crew.

I started in this business 30 years ago, things didn’t come easy to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time, until it stopped. I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement. It couldn’t be done without my cast. It’s been like I’ve been on a diving expedition and the air on the line to the surface is being watched over by some people in my life like my sons.”

Fraser’s career was revitalized in recent years due to his appearances in hit films like No Sudden Move and The Whale, as well as in acclaimed shows such as Doom Patrol, The Affair and Trust.

Fans of the ‘90s heartthrob, who first skyrocketed to fame with unforgettable performances in films like The Mummy and George of the Jungle, lovingly dubbed his profoundly celebrated comeback as The Brenaissance , and his Oscar win is truly just the cherry on top of his triumphant career return.

Fraser shows no signs of slowing down, as the fan-favorite actor has multiple highly-buzzed about projects in the works including roles in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon as well as the Max Barbakow comedy Brothers.