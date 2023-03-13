Michelle Yeoh Makes Oscar History as First Asian Woman to Take Home Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh Photo by Wikimedia

Malaysian powerhouse actress Michelle Yeoh just made Academy Awards history when she became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress, beating out fellow nominees like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams for the prestigious accolade.

Yeoh’s phenomenal performance as Evelyn Wang in the 2022 absurdist dramedy Everything Everywhere All at Once has been universally lauded by both critics and audiences alike, with the actress also nabbing a Golden Globe Award for her commanding portrayal of the overwhelmed mother and laundromat owner.

She is only the second Asian actress to ever be nominated in the category, after Merle Oberon earned a nod back in 1935 for her role in The Dark Angel. However, Yeoh is the first openly Asian woman to be nominated and actually win, as Oberon concealed her true heritage throughout her career.

During her acceptance speech at the ceremony, Yeoh tearfully expressed :

For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that, dream big and dreams do come true. And ladies don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.”

She went on to dedicate her Oscar to “my mom, and all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight.”

Yeoh has been a long time cinema staple and decorated performer, with a career spanning nearly 40 years, appearing in hit films like Tomorrow Never Dies, Memoirs of a Geisha, Crazy Rich Asians and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.