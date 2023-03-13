Michelle Yeoh Makes Oscar History as First Asian Woman to Take Home Best Actress

Rachel Holbrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jsLYC_0lGj6Dbn00
Michelle YeohPhoto byWikimedia

Malaysian powerhouse actress Michelle Yeoh just made Academy Awards history when she became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress, beating out fellow nominees like Cate Blanchett and Michelle Williams for the prestigious accolade.

Yeoh’s phenomenal performance as Evelyn Wang in the 2022 absurdist dramedy Everything Everywhere All at Once has been universally lauded by both critics and audiences alike, with the actress also nabbing a Golden Globe Award for her commanding portrayal of the overwhelmed mother and laundromat owner.

She is only the second Asian actress to ever be nominated in the category, after Merle Oberon earned a nod back in 1935 for her role in The Dark Angel. However, Yeoh is the first openly Asian woman to be nominated and actually win, as Oberon concealed her true heritage throughout her career.

During her acceptance speech at the ceremony, Yeoh tearfully expressed:

For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility. This is proof that, dream big and dreams do come true. And ladies don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.”

She went on to dedicate her Oscar to “my mom, and all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes and without them none of us would be here tonight.”

Yeoh has been a long time cinema staple and decorated performer, with a career spanning nearly 40 years, appearing in hit films like Tomorrow Never Dies, Memoirs of a Geisha, Crazy Rich Asians and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Everything, Everywhere All at Once ultimately took home a whopping seven awards at the 2023 ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan); it is now the most awarded film in cinema history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# michelle yeoh# oscars# everything everywhere all at o# best actress

Comments / 1

Published by

Pop culture junkie and lover of all things Beyoncé. Aspiring novelist and self-proclaimed Hollywood connoisseur.

Ridgefield, WA
136 followers

More from Rachel Holbrook

Princess Diana’s Brother Blasts Donald Trump’s Claim About the Beloved Late Royal

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, is denouncing claims made by former president Donald Trump that the late royal was one of multiple famous faces who “kissed my a**” before the controversial figure ventured into the world of politics.

Read full story

Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor For The Whale at Oscars, Completing His Epic Career Comeback

Beloved actor and cinema darling Brendan Fraser is ending his massive career comeback on a high-note, taking home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his poignant performance in Darren Aronofsky’s critically-lauded drama The Whale.

Read full story

‘Wednesday’ Breakout Star Jenna Ortega Joined by Co-Star Fred Armisen in SNL Debut

Internet sensation and Wednesday superstar Jenna Ortega made her highly-anticipated guest hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, with her co-star and beloved SNL alum Fred Armisen joining her for the exciting moment.

Read full story
1 comments

Will Smith’s Paused Projects Moving Forward After Infamous Oscars Controversy

After a year of an apology tour and stepping away from the spotlight, Will Smith is getting back into the swing of things by resuming multiple projects that had previously been halted.

Read full story
16 comments

Will Smith Reportedly ‘embarrassed and hurt’ by Chris Rock’s Scathing Netflix Special

After Chris Rock took to the stage to air his grievances and true feelings about the infamous 2022 Oscars’ slap, in which Will Smith walked up to the comedian and assaulted him in front of millions of people, the 54-year-old Emancipation star is reportedly none-too-pleased by the digs.

Read full story
181 comments

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Media Scrutiny Surrounding Her Body

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about the media scrutiny surrounding her body in a brand new episode of the Apple TV+ original series Dear…, revealing her true feelings on the harmful fascination with her figure.

Read full story
9 comments

Selena Gomez Speaks Out Amid Hailey Bieber Drama

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is taking to social media to reflect on her recent drama with Hailey Bieber after temporarily stepping away from her platforms. After the internet began speculating that Justin Bieber’s wife was bullying Gomez (along with close pal Kylie Jenner, whom Gomez recently passed as the most followed woman on Instagram), Gomez responded to the back-and-forth antics by declaring: “I’m 30 and am too old for this.”

Read full story
11 comments

Lynyrd Skynyrd Final Founding Member Gary Rossington, Dead at 71

Original member Gary Rossington of the celebrated Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd died on Sunday at the age of 71, with the gifted lead and rhythm guitarist having helped create unforgettable hits like “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Read full story
5 comments

Chris Rock Finally Addresses Infamous Oscars Slap in New Netflix Standup Special

Chris Rock held nothing back when he took the stage in his brand new Netflix standup special Selective Outrage, providing his scathing thoughts on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and the notorious 2022 Oscars slap heard around the world.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Macklemore Returning to Portland After ‘Ben’ Album Drop

After nearly 6 years without a new album release, Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore is making his highly-anticipated return to the music scene with his eponymous album Ben. The Seattle native—born Ben Haggerty—first took the world by storm back in 2012 when he collaborated with producer Ryan Lewis on their smash hit debut album The Heist, spawning multiple chart-topping singles including “Thrift Shop”, “Same Love” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy