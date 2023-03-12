‘Wednesday’ Breakout Star Jenna Ortega Joined by Co-Star Fred Armisen in SNL Debut

Jenna Ortega Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Internet sensation and Wednesday superstar Jenna Ortega made her highly-anticipated guest hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, with her co-star and beloved SNL alum Fred Armisen joining her for the exciting moment.

Armisen appeared in the smash hit Netflix series Wednesday, portraying the mischievous and morbid titular character’s quirky Uncle Fester. He was previously a cast member on the long-running sketch comedy show for eleven years, departing the series in 2013.

The comedian would go on to find massive success with the IFC sketch comedy series Portlandia and has made appearances in shows like Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Big Mouth. He currently serves as the bandleader for The 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

During Ortega’s opening monologue, the breakout actress shouted out the funnyman, who was sitting in the audience in support of her epic debut. He went on to joke , “Hi Jenna, don't let me distract you, I'm just here to watch with these people who are below me.”

Ortega then invited Armisen on stage, who pretended it was his first time ever being on the fan-favorite series: “Wow, so this is what it feels like to be on Saturday Night Live.”

The wholesome exchange and endearing show of support delighted fans of Wednesday, which took the world by storm in November 2022 and quickly became Netflix’s second most-watched English-language series in history, amassing over 1.02 billion viewing hours .

Ortega is currently one of Hollywood’s most buzzed about performers, earning a Golden Globe nomination and widespread critical acclaim for her sensational portrayal of the iconic Addams family member while attracting a passionate fan base.

Her accomplishments have only continued into 2023, as her most recent project Scream VI is currently dominating the box office, raking in over $43 million its opening weekend domestically.

The talented 20-year-old actress also has multiple movies in the works, and is set to appear in the upcoming crime thriller Finestkind alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster, which is slated for a release later this year on Paramount+.