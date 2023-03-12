Will Smith’s Paused Projects Moving Forward After Infamous Oscars Controversy

Will Smith

After a year of an apology tour and stepping away from the spotlight, Will Smith is getting back into the swing of things by resuming multiple projects that had previously been halted.

The King Richard star is looking to stage a career comeback following the infamous 2022 Oscars incident, in which he took to the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke regarding his wife Jada.

The shocking slap heard around the world caused a massive fallout for Smith, who went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor later that night despite publicly assaulting Rock in front of millions. Outrage quickly spread over the violent confrontation, resulting in Smith receiving a 10- year ban from the prestigious awards ceremony.

The following day, Smith went on to issue a public apology to Rock, stating that “a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” before acknowledging that his behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable."

As a result of the assault, many projects that Smith was involved in were placed on hold, including the Netflix original film Fast and Loose as well as the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise. 2020’s Bad Boys for Life was a critical and commercial hit, earning over a whopping $426 million at the box office.

According to a report by Variety, Smith is set to film both Bad Boys 4 and Fast and Loose back-to-back; principal photography for Bad Boys 4 is set to begin on April 3, 2023 with Martin Lawrence also returning.

The Netflix original Fast and Loose is described as an action thriller in which Smith will portray John Riley, the leader of a criminal organization who suffers from amnesia after being left for dead and must discover who in his life he can trust, including himself.

Per the Variety report, Netflix was initially hesitant to green light the production of the big-budget thriller and was waiting for Sony to resume Bad Boys 4; despite the personal and professional turmoil Smith experienced throughout the past year, he is still set to earn his $25 million rate for both flicks.

Only time will tell if the Oscars incident will have an impact on the overall success of the upcoming projects.

