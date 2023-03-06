Chris Rock Finally Addresses Infamous Oscars Slap in New Netflix Standup Special

Chris Rock Photo by Stubhub/Chris Rock





Chris Rock held nothing back when he took the stage in his brand new Netflix standup special Selective Outrage, providing his scathing thoughts on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and the notorious 2022 Oscars slap heard around the world.

For those who need a quick refresher, Rock was a presenter at the prestigious ceremony and joked about Jada’s shaved head, having teased, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it!" Will shocked not only the audience but viewers at home when he walked up on stage and smacked the comedian, causing many to initially wonder if the whole incident was staged.

Such speculations were quickly shut down when Will returned to his seat and yelled twice at Rock to, “Keep my wife's name out your [expletive] mouth!" Rock took the assault in stride in the moment and refused to press charges, while Smith would ultimately take home the Oscar for Best Actor and reportedly refused to leave the ceremony after the attack.

The chain of startling events led to an apology tour by Smith and a hiatus from public life, with many of the actor’s projects being placed on hold after the televised affair.

Smith was banned for 10 years by the Academy and tendered his resignation shortly after. Rock himself later stated he was not aware that Jade suffered from alopecia areata and was simply making a joke.

Fast forward nearly one year later and Rock is finally letting his real thoughts and feelings be known to the public, in fiery fashion. While he alluded to the slap in a handful of performances, the 58-year-old comedian got down to business for his live Netflix special on March 4, addressing how he truly feels about the Hollywood couple.

He began by joking, “You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith. Everybody knows. It still hurts. I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.” Rock went on to declare that he was likely just caught up in the pair’s complicated relationship and the “ entanglements ” the married couple faced.

“I did not have any entanglements. She hurt him way more than he hurt me.” Rock then stated, “I love Will Smith. Now I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.”