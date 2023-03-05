Macklemore Returning to Portland After ‘Ben’ Album Drop

The rapper Macklemore Photo by Amanda Rhoades/Flicker

After nearly 6 years without a new album release, Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore is making his highly-anticipated return to the music scene with his eponymous album Ben.

The Seattle native—born Ben Haggerty—first took the world by storm back in 2012 when he collaborated with producer Ryan Lewis on their smash hit debut album The Heist, spawning multiple chart-topping singles including “Thrift Shop”, “Same Love” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

The duo would follow-up with 2016’s This Unruly Mess I’ve Made before taking a hiatus to work on separate projects.

Macklemore, who has never shied away from discussing his struggles with sobriety, disclosed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he relapsed during the pandemic, revealing to the late night host:

“I am a recovering addict, alcoholic and have been for the last 14 years. A big part of my recovery community is going to physical 12-step meetings. Once those stopped, I was alone, and the disease of addiction was like, 'Yo, this is crazy. The world has stopped. You can get high.'"

The musician’s third studio album, Ben, was heavily influenced by his relapse and alcohol addiction battle during lockdown. The “Glorious” singer expressed to Uproxx:

“I think that pain is a catalyst for great art. I don't want to inflict the pain on myself anymore to make art. It's not like I need to self-sabotage in order to create, but I think that it created some darker, more honest, and vulnerable moments on the album."

The album has spawned uplifting and stirring singles like “Chant” and “No Bad Days”, with the latter’s video adorably being directed by Macklemore’s seven-year-old daughter Sloane. Ben was released on March 3 and features guest appearances by artists like Tones and I, NLE Choppa and DJ Premier, with both North American and European dates also dropping upon the album’s debut.

The North American leg of the tour will run through September and October of this year, with Macklemore performing back-to-back shows at the Roseland Theater in Portland, OR on October 7th and 8th and a follow-up show at the Spokane Arena in Washington on the 10th.

Fans of the rapper can check out the the theater's official website to stay up-to-date on when tickets will go on sale.

Take a look below for the full overview of Macklemore’s North American shows.

Macklemore North American 2023 Tour Dates:

09/17 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

09/19 Washington, DC - Anthem

09/21 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/22 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

09/23 Philadelphia, PA - The Met

09/26 Toronto, ON - Rebel

09/27 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

09/29 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/30 Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

10/01 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

10/03 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10/05 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/07–08 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/10 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

10/11 Missoula, MT - Adams Center Arena

10/12 Boise, ID - Idaho Central Arena

10/14 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

10/17 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

10/18 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium