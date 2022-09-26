What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)

Fall is here, the weather is cooling down, and towns across the county are scheduling their fall festivals! If you’re ready to celebrate the spooky season or just explore the county, check out some of these top to-dos in Collin County this weekend:

Allen: Happy Fall Fest

Everyone is welcome to check out the Happy Fall Fest in Allen this Saturday! The Allen Senior Recreation Center at 451 E. St. Mary Drive (by the library) is hosting a fun autumn-themed festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Show up to enjoy:

More than 40 local vendors selling everything from jewelry and clothes to seasonal food to fall and holiday decor

Fall food concessions

Tours of the Allen Heritage Village

Petting zoo

Raffle tickets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A fun historical trail game hosted by the Allen Heritage Guild

Swing by to check out the vendors or enjoy a walk around the Allen Heritage Village across the street. This event is free. You’ll also be right near the Allen Public Library, The Edge skate park, and plenty of walking trails near downtown Allen.

Plano: Legacy West Music Series

Legacy West’s live music performances will continue this Saturday. Local musicians will be playing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s free to visit (and park at!) this pop-up venue in the middle of the Legacy West shopping district. You can shop, dine, and listen to live music into the evening.

Plano: Fall Plano Train Show

Love model trains? The Plano Event Center is hosting the newly returned Fall Plano Train Show this weekend. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the event ends at 4 p.m. this Sunday. Adults can attend for $10 each, and children 12 and under can visit the train show for free.

Hosted by the North Texas Council of Railroad Clubs, this year’s show is the fifth annual show. See model trains, big displays, home layouts of model trains, and more. You can also join small clinics and layout tours throughout the day to learn more about building your own models.

Model train fans can also learn forward to the Dallas Area Train Show taking place January 21-22, 2023, also at the Plano Event Center.

Frisco: Frisco Oktoberfest

Did you miss the Oktoberfest in downtown McKinney last weekend? Or are you looking for another Oktoberfest to ring in the new month? Frisco’s 3rd annual Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy plenty of beer, live performances, and lots of local vendors with tasty food and beautiful wares. It’s near the Plaza of Frisco Square Apartments, and entry is free.

If you show up at 11 a.m. when the festival begins, you’ll see the traditional keg tapping, and attendees will get a free beer until the keg is empty. Then you can enjoy an afternoon and evening of sausage, music, and great company. Buy tickets to participate Oktoberfest games like brat eating contests, sample food like bratwurst and soft pretzels, and enjoy a wide range of biers!

Allen: Hay Day Festival

Enjoy two different events at Allen’s annual Hay Day Festival this Saturday. First, families and local residents can enjoy hay rides, photos, a grass maze, and plenty of activities at The Meadow in Connemara Meadow Nature Preserve. Entry and events are free, and drinks from Kona Ice are available for sale.

Looking for dinner plans instead? Buy tickets to reserve a table of two, four, six, or eight people, and enjoy a buffet dinner, a bottle of wine, and live music in the evening. This event will be at the Connemara Meadow’s Pecan Grove, starting at 5:30 through 9:30 p.m.