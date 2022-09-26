What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)

Rachel Denney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCSPl_0iA8GhLT00
Photo by Maddy Baker on Unsplash

Fall is here, the weather is cooling down, and towns across the county are scheduling their fall festivals! If you’re ready to celebrate the spooky season or just explore the county, check out some of these top to-dos in Collin County this weekend:

Allen: Happy Fall Fest

Everyone is welcome to check out the Happy Fall Fest in Allen this Saturday! The Allen Senior Recreation Center at 451 E. St. Mary Drive (by the library) is hosting a fun autumn-themed festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Show up to enjoy:

  • More than 40 local vendors selling everything from jewelry and clothes to seasonal food to fall and holiday decor
  • Fall food concessions
  • Tours of the Allen Heritage Village
  • Petting zoo
  • Raffle tickets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • A fun historical trail game hosted by the Allen Heritage Guild

Swing by to check out the vendors or enjoy a walk around the Allen Heritage Village across the street. This event is free. You’ll also be right near the Allen Public Library, The Edge skate park, and plenty of walking trails near downtown Allen.

Plano: Legacy West Music Series

Legacy West’s live music performances will continue this Saturday. Local musicians will be playing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s free to visit (and park at!) this pop-up venue in the middle of the Legacy West shopping district. You can shop, dine, and listen to live music into the evening.

Plano: Fall Plano Train Show

Love model trains? The Plano Event Center is hosting the newly returned Fall Plano Train Show this weekend. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the event ends at 4 p.m. this Sunday. Adults can attend for $10 each, and children 12 and under can visit the train show for free.

Hosted by the North Texas Council of Railroad Clubs, this year’s show is the fifth annual show. See model trains, big displays, home layouts of model trains, and more. You can also join small clinics and layout tours throughout the day to learn more about building your own models.

Model train fans can also learn forward to the Dallas Area Train Show taking place January 21-22, 2023, also at the Plano Event Center.

Frisco: Frisco Oktoberfest

Did you miss the Oktoberfest in downtown McKinney last weekend? Or are you looking for another Oktoberfest to ring in the new month? Frisco’s 3rd annual Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy plenty of beer, live performances, and lots of local vendors with tasty food and beautiful wares. It’s near the Plaza of Frisco Square Apartments, and entry is free.

If you show up at 11 a.m. when the festival begins, you’ll see the traditional keg tapping, and attendees will get a free beer until the keg is empty. Then you can enjoy an afternoon and evening of sausage, music, and great company. Buy tickets to participate Oktoberfest games like brat eating contests, sample food like bratwurst and soft pretzels, and enjoy a wide range of biers!

Allen: Hay Day Festival

Enjoy two different events at Allen’s annual Hay Day Festival this Saturday. First, families and local residents can enjoy hay rides, photos, a grass maze, and plenty of activities at The Meadow in Connemara Meadow Nature Preserve. Entry and events are free, and drinks from Kona Ice are available for sale.

Looking for dinner plans instead? Buy tickets to reserve a table of two, four, six, or eight people, and enjoy a buffet dinner, a bottle of wine, and live music in the evening. This event will be at the Connemara Meadow’s Pecan Grove, starting at 5:30 through 9:30 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fall festivals# events# things to do# Collin County# Oktoberfest

Comments / 0

Published by

Rachel Denney has been writing and editing in the DFW area for 7+ years. I deliver content about real estate trends, productivity, personal finance, local attractions and events, and more.

Allen, TX
35 followers

More from Rachel Denney

Allen, TX

Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of September

jar of peanut butter and spoonPhoto by Tetiana Bykovets on Unsplash. Fall is here, and local community food drives will soon be turning their attention to seasonal and winter food drives for the rest of the year. But The North Texas Food Bank’s 2022 Peanut Butter Drive is continuing to collect peanut butter through the end of September (this Friday). Local community members can help the organization reach its goal of collecting 500,000 pounds of peanut butter.

Read full story
Allen, TX

Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday Weekend

Barbecuing at an Allen parkAral Tasher on Unsplash. Labor Day is Monday, September 5. While many businesses are opening their doors with sales and promotions, the City of Allen itself is closing many of its facilities for the day. So before you plan out your long Labor Day weekend, take note of these closures and limited hours:

Read full story
Allen, TX

WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the Country

House on a sunny half-acrePhoto by Johnson Johnson on Unsplash. It’s no secret that Allen, Texas, is in the middle of a red hot real estate market. Home prices rose 24.8% from July 2021 to July 2022, and, while the meteoric rise may be less steep, there’s no sign of the market facing a downturn. In fact, Allen took second place in WalletHub’s comparison of 300 markets across the United States. Its full ranking is:

Read full story
Collin County, TX

Collin County 2022 Property Tax Rates Are Out — File a General Homestead Exemption to Reduce Your Bill in the Future

Collin County homeowner starting their general residence homestead exemption applicationPhoto by Christine Hume. Collin County will soon be releasing property tax bills to property owners across the county. You can calculate your anticipated taxes by reviewing Collin County's 2022 tax rates. Your total property tax rate will likely include:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy