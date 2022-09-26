Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of September

jar of peanut butter and spoon Photo by Tetiana Bykovets on Unsplash

Fall is here, and local community food drives will soon be turning their attention to seasonal and winter food drives for the rest of the year. But The North Texas Food Bank’s 2022 Peanut Butter Drive is continuing to collect peanut butter through the end of September (this Friday). Local community members can help the organization reach its goal of collecting 500,000 pounds of peanut butter.

How Can I Donate?

The North Texas Food Bank (NFTB) has donation locations spread all across Allen and surrounding communities to make it easy to participate in this big goal. If you have extra unopened jars of peanut butter, you can drop them off at any of these locations (listed on the City of Allen website):

Allen City Hall

Allen Municipal Court

Allen Public Library

Joe Farmer Recreation Center

Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium

Allen Senior Recreation Center

Allen Central Fire Station

Allen Police Department

The NTFB Plano Campus is located at 3677 Mapleshade Lan for direct donations. Many local grocery stores are also participating, and customers can easily add another jar of peanut butter to their total and leave it at the store to be collected.

If you won’t be near any of these drop-off spots this week, you can still participate virtually! Visit NFTB’s landing page to virtually buy peanut butter or make another donation. While you’re there, you can also see what other initiatives and seasonal drives the organization is launching for the months ahead!

Why Donate Peanut Butter?

Peanut butter has gotten a lot of bad press in the past several years, especially as childhood allergies to peanuts and tree nuts increase. But peanut butter is a shelf-stable, healthy, and nutrition-filled food that is a favorite sandwich staple for children and adults.

Peanut butter may have a reducing effect on heart disease and type 2 diabetes, and it contains omega-6, a fatty acid that promotes “good” cholesterol while lowering “bad” cholesterol: LDL. It also has a lot of micronutrients that play an important role in growth and healthy living, including vitamin B6, vitamin E, iron, and more.

What makes peanut butter even more valuable for families who need food assistance is its versatility. Peanut butter packs a big nostalgic punch in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. It also makes vegetables more appetizing and breakfasts more filling. Peanut butter has a long shelf life, whether it’s open or still sealed. With peanut butter as a backup plan, individuals and families can plan meals and remain food secure. With NFTB’s local donations — of both peanut butter and money — the organization can help people struggling with unemployment, inflation, and rising food prices.