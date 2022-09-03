Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday Weekend

Barbecuing at an Allen park Aral Tasher on Unsplash

Labor Day is Monday, September 5. While many businesses are opening their doors with sales and promotions, the City of Allen itself is closing many of its facilities for the day. So before you plan out your long Labor Day weekend, take note of these closures and limited hours:

City of Allen Offices

City Hall and Allen’s municipal facilities will largely be closed on Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5. However, everything will be back to its normal schedule on Tuesday, September 6.

Allen Public Library

Now’s the time to swing by the library if you want some books or movies for the long weekend. Allen Public Library will be closed entirely on Sunday and Monday. But if you have books due back, the outer book drop will still be available.

What About Recreation?

With schools closed on Monday, September 5, you might be looking for things to do around town. Most recreation centers and parks will keep their regular hours on Sunday, with the Allen Community Ice Rink reducing its public open skate hours to just a two-hour block from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Labor Day itself, options will be limited. These recreation centers will be closed all day long:

Joe Farmer Recreation Center

Allen Senior Recreation Center

Ford Pool and the Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium will have reduced hours from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Edge Skate Park near the library will be open all day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., but the facility’s visitor center will stay closed until Tuesday.

Trash Services Around Town

Major holidays always cause a bit of confusion when it comes to trash pickup schedules. Just put your bins out a day later than your usual pickup day:

Monday (Northwest neighborhoods): Put your bins out on Tuesday.

Tuesday (Southwest neighborhoods): Put your bins out on Wednesday.

Wednesday (Central southern neighborhoods between 75 and Allen Heights): Put your bins out on Thursday.

Thursday (Eastern neighborhoods west of Allen Heights): Put your bins out on Friday.

Friday (Central northern neighborhoods between 75 and Allen Heights, north of Main Street): Put your bins out on Saturday.

So, What Can You Do This Labor Day Weekend in Allen?

Allen’s official facilities and rec centers may have holiday hours, but there’s still plenty to see and do this weekend! Some events and attractions to look forward to are:

Watters Creek’s Concerts by the Creek, with Sugar playing 70s and 80s soft rock this Saturday, September 3

Donating teddy bears at the Teddy Bear Drive at City Point Church. This event starts Sunday, September 4, at 9 a.m. with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County.

at City Point Church. This event starts Sunday, September 4, at 9 a.m. with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County. Join It’s a Scavenger Hunt! at the Allen Premium Outlets, starting at 10 a.m.

There are also plenty of shopping destinations, nature parks, and entertainment throughout Allen. (And Celebration Park and others will still be open for barbecuing and picnics!)

Disclaimer: This content is for informational or entertainment purposes only. The information and opinions in this article are intended to provide readers with general information. It may not constitute the most up-to-date information and does not replace advice from a licensed professional or professional services.